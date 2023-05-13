Giants news, 5/13: Deonte Banks, schedule overview, underdogs in Week 1, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Deonte Banks, the college student, has not let one important thing fall by the wayside: His degree from the University of Maryland.

Terrapins football coach Mike Locksley told Big Blue View in an exclusive phone interview that that story has not been “talked about or told enough.”

“Here’s a guy that is a first-round pick, 24th pick in a draft, but two days ago he’s down in our study hall facility, finishing up his degree,” Locksley said. “He’s doing study hall, he’s finishing up papers, he’s taking final exams the next week or two. And most guys in his situation, they take the semester off. They not necessarily finish and wait until their careers are done or come back two, three years from now to finish. He’s getting that piece of paper in the next week or two.”

For more from Ed Valentine’s interview with Locksley, click the podcast here.

PFT’s Mike Florio says the quiet part out loud after Giant fans saw this year’s schedule:

In recent years, when a team gets dealt a tough hand by the schedule makers, we asked, “Who did they piss off at 345 Park Avenue?” This year, when it comes to the Giants’ schedule, we know. Co-owner John Mara spoke out against the Commissioner’s desire to have late-season flexes for Thursday night football, calling it “abusive” to fans. The schedule arguably is abusive to the Giants.

Playing on Black Friday was almost a thing for the Giants

NFL Broadcasting officials said today Eagles-Giants was considered for the Black Friday game on Amazon Prime. Also, looked at Kansas City.



Interestingly: The @Bengals volunteered to host the first Black Friday game and to make it an annual tradition for Cincy. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 12, 2023

The league considered putting the Jets-Giants matchup in Week 1 that falls on Sept. 11. Instead, it opted to play the Giants at home on Sept. 10 and debut Aaron Rodgers at MetLife on the following night against the Bills. One reason was that the teams have to face each other in the final week of the preseason and then in the first game of the season.

The Giants are listed as the top “loser” as seven of the Giants’ first 11 games are on the road against the Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Bills, Raiders, Cowboys and Commanders. And three of their home games in that opening stretch are against the Cowboys and Seahawks (two playoff teams from 2022), as well as Rodgers’ Jets. If the Giants can manage to tread water, they’ll have a chance to make a run in the second half, but that’s going to be a mighty task.

The Giants are one of just four teams that will get to play their final two games at home.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan writes that "a strong case can be made that Lawrence produced a better 2022 season than Simmons — and really, any interior defensive lineman aside from Kansas City’s Chris Jones — but their respective track records prevented Lawrence from securing a bigger deal."

Before signing his new contract, Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was due to count $12.4 million against this season’s salary cap.

The Giant’s social media team’s contribution to the schedule release campaign

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

OT Evan Neal, New York Giants

Neal didn’t transition well to right tackle and dealt with a sprained MCL throughout his rookie campaign. The 6’7”, 350-pound lineman played right guard, right tackle and left tackle during his Alabama career. Neal’s inability to settle into one position over a four-year span factored into his rookie-year struggles. With Andrew Thomas set as Daniel Jones’ blindside protector, the Giants have no intention of moving Neal. Two consecutive years on the right side should help him clean up his technique and become more consistent

2023 NFL Draft: 5 non-Round 1 rookies who can be immediate starters | PFF

John Michael Schmitz will be starting for the Giants out of necessity. The other option, J.C. Hassenauer, hasn’t been a full-time starter in any of his five years so far. JMS was the nation’s highest-graded center (92.3) this past season and was one of only three in the country with 80-plus grades as both a pass- and run-blocker. He fits a massive need for New York and was elite value at No. 57 overall.

