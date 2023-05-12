Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 opening odds: Giants open as slight underdogs to the Cowboys

The New York Giants (-125) open Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as 2.5-point underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys (+145) in week 1, per DraftKings Sportbook.

The over-under for the game is set at 47, at least as of this writing. Taken with the narrow line on the game, it looks like Vegas is expecting a tight, relatively low-scoring game between these two division rivals.

The Giants frequently open their season against the Cowboys, but this is the first time since 2012 that the Giants have opened against the Cowboys with a home-field advantage.

The Giants fell to the Cowboys twice in 2022, and Dallas leads the series 7-1 since 2019. However both teams could look significantly different in 2023 from what we saw in 2022.

As we’re well aware, the Giants spent the off-season pouring resources into to the offensive side of the ball. They added TE Darren Waller and WR Paris Campbell in free agency, as well as C John Michael Schmitz and WR Jalin Hyatt in the draft. The Giants also added iDL Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson, and LB Bobby Okereke in free agency, as well as CB Deonte Banks in the draft.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, hope to have QB Dak Prescott and OT Tyron Smith available for all 17 games this year, and they also added CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Brandon Cooks in trades. Dallas added big DT Mazi Smith, athletic LB DeMarvion Overshown, TE Luke Schoonmaker, and RB Deuce Vaughn in the draft.

Of course, the biggest changes for Dallas could be losses. They parted ways with long-time starting running back Ezekiel Elliott after a noticeable decline the last couple seasons. And perhaps more significantly, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore departed to the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore had been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the previous four seasons and was the architect of one of the NFL’s most potent offenses. That offense could look very different under the sole direction of Head Coach Mike McCarthy and new OC Brian Schottenheimer.

So what does all that mean? We’ll find out in Week 1.