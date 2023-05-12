4 Giants games I’m looking forward to, and 2 I’m not

We now know the New York Giants 2023 schedule. Some games, to be honest, are easier to get excited about than others. Here are four games I am looking forward to, and two that — truthfully — I’m not.

Games I’m looking forward to

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1

Want an early indication of whether or not the Giants could end up as contenders or pretenders? A Sunday Night Football season opener against the Dallas Cowboys figures to be one.

There was a time a few years ago when I was tired of the NFL’s yearly decision to have the Giants open against the Cowboys — especially since five consecutive times the game was in Dallas. Giants-Cowboys Week 1 hasn’t happened since 2019, and with this one being a Giants home game I would expect an electric atmosphere.

Giants at Bills, Week 6

I’m looking forward to this for a selfish reason. One of my sons attended Hilbert College in Hamburg, N.Y. just a couple of miles from what is now known as Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

That’s a mid-October game, so the weather should be good enough for me to make the trek up the New York State Thruway for that game. I might even bring my wife and spend Monday visiting a couple of our favorite spots.

Giants vs. Jets, Week 8

I’m thrilled that this is a Giants home game. It is always weird being in MetLife when the place is lit up in green. The whole ‘Aaron Rodgers is a Jet’ thing will, obviously, add a ton of intrigue.

Giants vs. Eagles, Week 18

This could be great fun — if the game has meaning for the Giants. Then again, it could be miserable if it doesn’t and the stadium is dominated by Eagles fans.

Games I’d rather not deal with

Giants at Eagles on Christmas day

Are you kidding me, NFL? Thanks a lot for making Christmas Day a work day for myself and others at Big Blue View. I would actually consider traveling to Philly for a meaningful late-season Giants-Eagles game. No chance, though, that I’m spending Christmas Day driving to Philly and spending Christmas night in a hotel.

Giants vs. Packers, Week 11

Nothing against the Packers, but this will be the Giants fifth prime time game. The only one of those I am not planning to attend is the Week 3 game in San Francisco. Those games all require hotel stays. The day of that game, Dec. 11, happens to be my wife’s birthday. Spending the day in New Jersey and the night in a hotel is not going to do wonders for me on the home front.