Giants news, 5/12: Schedule released, roster rankings, Ryder Anderson, more headlines

Giants schedule for 2023 is set

The Giants will be road warriors over the first 10 weeks of the 2023 season and face the best team in the NFC two times in the last three weeks.

The Giants will start the season with three primetime games in the first month—opening Sunday night at home against the Dallas Cowboys, followed by Thursday night at San Francisco in Week 3 and a Monday night game at home against Seattle Seahawks Week 4.

In total, the Giants will play seven of the first 10 games on the road, the first team since the NFL reinstated bye weeks in 1990 having to do so.

The Giants finish the season playing on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia Eagles with a rematch two weeks later at MetLife for the final game of the season.

Other Giants observations

The NFL schedule makers must consider the fans, the league's broadcast partners and many other factors when building the 272-game schedule that spans the 18 weeks of the NFL season. The schedule makers will have to work around events that are already scheduled to take place in or near NFL stadiums—events that may compete with the games, put undue stress on the playing surface, or create traffic or logistical nightmares.

Ranked 23rd, PFF says the Giants biggest strength is its rushing attack, is biggest weakness the back seven on defense, tight end Darren Waller is the team’s x-factor, CD Deonte Banks as the rookie to watch and are projected to be under the 7.5 wins.

CB Marcus Peters to the New York Giants. The New York Giants should swoop in and snag Peters before he re-signs with the Ravens. He played under Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale in Baltimore and could provide a big boost in the secondary. There's a lot of risk involved because of Peters' age (30) and recent performance, but at this point in the offseason—and a likely reduced cost—it would make sense.

NFC East: New York Giants

There might be some surprise that the Philadelphia Eagles weren’t the choice here, given the fact we love their draft so much. But Philadelphia was already a roster ripe for a Super Bowl run – it just got better. The Giants, too, were a playoff team in 2022, but their biggest needs improved dramatically with the Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt selections. Banks is the perfect corner for Don Martindale’s man coverage system while Michael Schmitz fits the mold that general manager Joe Schoen has built. Finally, Hyatt presents the Giants passing game with an effective deep threat player, something that was missing from the roster last year.

The brother of Giants legend Leonard Marshall is suing the team. Byron Marshall is seeking a “to be determined” amount of money for compensatory and punitive damages — plus “to be determined” cash for pain and suffering.

Around the league

Chiefs hosting Lions to begin 2023 NFL season | ESPN.com

2023 NFL Schedule Release: 10 Best Games This Season | The 33rd Season

Jaguars may be forced out of home stadium for two years | CBSSports.com

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB’s return to New England | NFL.com

Ravens OC Todd Monken looking to lighten QB Lamar Jackson's 'burden' | NFL.com

Aaron Donald on Sean McVay: We all went through the struggles of 2022 | ProFootballTalk

Now QB1, Jordan Love 'grateful' for time behind Aaron Rodgers | ESPN.com

Shanahan: As long as Brock Purdy’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy | ProFootballTalk

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods | NFL.com

