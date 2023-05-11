New York Giants 2023 schedule release: Dates, times, prime time games and more

The New York Giants’ 2023 NFL schedule has been finalized. Let’s take a look at it.

A familiar opener

The Giants will open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10, a Sunday Night Football contest. The Giants have not opened against the Cowboys since 2019, but did so six times between 2012 and 2019.

The last time they opened a season at MetLife Stadium against the Cowboys was 2012. The last five Giants-Cowboys season openers were played in Dallas.

The Giants will stay out west after facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. They play at the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 3 Thursday night game.

This is a joke, right?

The Giants’ schedule from Weeks 5-10 reads like someone’s idea of a cruel prank. The Giants are on the road five of six weeks, with their only home game against the New York Jets — a game where you know there will be a heavy influx of Jets fans.

That stretch:

Week 5 at Miami Dolphins

Week 6 at Buffalo Bills

Week 7 at Washington Commanders

Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Week 9 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

The Giants, in fact, will be on the road for seven of their first 10 games.

OFFICIAL: the Giants are the FIRST TEAM be forced to play on the road 7 times in the first 10 weeks of the season since the NFL reinstated bye weeks in 1990



the NFL has never forced a team to play on the road in 7 of the first 10 weeks OR in 7 of their first 10 games...until now — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 11, 2023

Geez. Brutal.

A late bye week

Teams generally prefer to have their bye week toward the middle of the season, but the Giants will have one of the season’s final byes. The brutal travel schedule for the first 10 weeks makes the late bye even tougher to swallow. If the Giants can get through 12 weeks reasonably healthy and in playoff contention, perhaps that will help down the stretch.

Prime time darlings

The NFL is buying into the idea that the Giants’ 2022 playoff appearance was not a mirage, and counting on them being a serious 2023 playoff contender.

The Giants will be in prime time Sunday, Monday and Thursday spots five times in 2023. They also have a 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day slot against the Philadelphia Eagles, and 4:25 p.m. starts against the Raiders and Cowboys. The national football audience will be getting force-fed a heavy dose of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll during the upcoming season.

Philly finish

The Giants will face the Eagles twice in the season’s final three weeks. They will be at Philadelphia on Christmas Day, and will finish the season by hosting the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 7. The Christmas Day game will be a first for the Giants.

Interestingly, the Eagles are the only NFC East team the Giants play over their final six games.

Giants 2023 schedule

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 21) — at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 2) — vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Washington Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 — BYE

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m, ABC)

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 7) — vs. Eagles (TBD)