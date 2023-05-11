Giants news, 5/11: Christmas in Philly, schedule release, Mara honored, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The NFL will announce its 2023 schedule on Thursday. There are already at least a couple of rumors regarding potential prime time or national games for the New York Giants.

The Giants and Eagles will square off on Christmas Day. That Week 16 game will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia beginning at 4:30 p.m. on FOX. The other Giants-Eagles clash will not be held on Black Friday, as had been previously speculated—MetLife instead will be filled up with New York Jets and Miami Dolphins fans as those two teams square off.

Other Giants observations

The Post’s Paul Schwartz writes:

Giants general manager Joe Schoen values Barkley for his status as a top-10 running back, his locker room presence and his “face of the franchise” loyalty and goodwill he creates. Schoen, however, is not desperate to get a deal done with Barkley. The previous two offers are off the table. A deal can get worked out. It is advisable for Barkley to make it work.

Chad Johnson is high on Giants third round pick Jalin Hyatt

Giants have Jalin, no disrespect to the other prospects but you’ll understand my sentiments in season https://t.co/MNaHByCI7S pic.twitter.com/86frYV6o9x — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 10, 2023

New York Giants: WR Isaiah Hodgins 2022 PFF Grade: 76.1

With the exception of Week 18 when the Giants sat him, Hodgins saw at least 25 receiving snaps in every game from Week 11 through the end of the season. Over that stretch, he ranked 29th out of 87 receivers who saw at least 150 snaps on passing plays with a 74.2 receiving grade. Hodgins ranked 12th over that stretch by catching 62.5 percent of his contested targets and the 124.2 passer rating that his QB had when targeting him ranked sixth-best.

Big Blue seemingly believes the hyper-athletic Banks—he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and posted a 42-inch vertical leap at the combine—can be a lockdown corner in the NFL and should deploy him as such right away. He's in line to become a Week 1 starter on the outside, lining up across from Adoree' Jackson to create a formidable duo.

CB Deonte Banks, New York Giants

This one fits like a glove. The Giants played more Cover 0 or Cover 1 (man coverage) than any team in the league last year. Coincidentally (or not so coincidentally) Banks is one of the top man coverage corners in the class. He was a 90th-percentile athlete in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump at the combine, and that kind of athletic ability shows up on tape when he’s asked to guard the other team’s best receiver. He finished 2022 with an 81.8 overall coverage grade and led the team with five force incompletions in Cover 0 or Cover 1.

John Mara honored by HBCU

#NYGiants co-owner John Mara was one of six recipients of 2022 HBCU Impact Award from HBCU NY Classic for his "positive impact on HBCUs, diversity, inclusion, and justice."



Mara recently accepted the award. 2023 HBCU NY Classic is Sept. 16 at MetLife: Albany State vs. Morehouse. pic.twitter.com/MHxwVrSwi2 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 10, 2023

OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Darius Slayton, S Xavier McKinney and OT Evan Neal are all still relatively young but who, if they have a big 2023 season, can help push the Giants toward their ultimate goal.

Three former New York Giants players have been named to the 2023 All-XFL Team. Orlando Guardians tight end Cody Latimer, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin and linebacker Trent Harris of the Houston Roughnecks were all named this week as All-XFL Team honorees.

