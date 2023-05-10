POLL: What grade would you give Giants GM Joe Schoen this offseason?

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen began the offseason by admitting there was a talent gap between the Giants and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. How good a job has Schoen done closing that gap? Vote in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll and let us know what you think.

The Giants added wide receiver Parris Campbell, defensive tackles Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Bobby McCain in free agency. They traded for tight end Darren Waller.

The Giants lost Julian Love, Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates in free agency.

In the draft, the Giants added cornerback Tae Banks, center John Michael Schmitz and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.