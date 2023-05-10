Giants news, 5/10: Dexter Lawrence contract details, John Michael Schmitz, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants’ offseason winners and losers: Which players have been impacted by roster changes?
With the 2023 offseason all but over, BBV's Ed Valentine looked at some of the players that were winners and those that face an uphill challenge to be on the roster come September.
The biggest winner was Daniel Jones as the team looked to fortify the receiving corp (Darren Waller via trade, wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the draft) as well as drafting a center in the second round after losing Nick Gates and John Feliciano in free agency. Plus, Jones got PAID.
As for those needing a good camp to be make the roster for 2023, two draft picks from last year might be hard pressed to make the team: linebacker Micah McFadden and DL D.J. Davidson.
Inside the Dexter Lawrence deal | ProFootballTalk
Some of the reported numbers from the four-year, $90 million extension that makes it’s a five-year, $100.75 million deal for defensive line Dexter Lawrence.
The full guarantee at signing is $46.5 million. By 2025, the full guarantee becomes $55.753 million. The deal includes another $3.247 million in injury guarantees, pushing the total guarantee to $59 million (not $60 million).
Lawrence received a signing bonus of $22 million and a 2023 base salary of $2.253 million, lowering his cap number in about half to cap to $6.65 million this year.
Do the Giants have a Saquon Barkley contingency plan? | FOX Sports
In the weeks before the draft, a team source insisted the Giants were likely to take a running back on Day 3 to add depth to their backfield and to lighten some of the load Barkley carried last season. That source added that drafting a running back could also help the team “hedge our bets” in case Barkley leaves as a free agent next March.
What We Learned About Every NFC Team in the 2023 NFL Offseason | The Ringer
What the Giants told us by giving Jones that deal in March was that they believe Jones still has untapped upside. On an average-annual-value basis, Jones is tied for ninth among quarterbacks (that will probably bump down to a tie for 11th if Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert sign new deals this offseason). If Jones performs in that nine-to-11 range among starting quarterbacks, the contract is fine. But if he looks more like the player we saw from 2019 to 2021, the contract is a disaster.
NFL Teams That Will Fall Out of the Playoff Picture in 2023 | Bleacher Report
Last year, the New York Giants overachieved and made the playoffs. The Giants finished the 2022 campaign with mediocre offensive (15th) and defensive (17th) units in terms of scoring.
Their offense has a shaky foundation because key playmakers could miss chunks of time during the season, which doesn’t bode well for a quarterback who’s had modest passing production in recent years. A team that could struggle to score points with its best players on the sideline isn’t a good bet to make the playoffs.
Eli Manning starts in the NBA’s new “We are all in the Finals” campaign
John Michael Schmitz embodies ‘smart, tough, dependable’ | Giants.com
Former NFL offensive lines Alex Boone said of John Michael Schmitz is a player who is both smart and tough.
“J is one of the best at it,” said Boone, trained the All-American center leading up to his selection by the Giants in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. “His attitude, the way he approached the field, the film – everything about him I was like, dude, we have to get this kid. He’s incredible. [Every] step of the way he has been phenomenal.”
2023 NFL draft: Best team fits, landing spots for top rookies | ESPN.com
ESPN.com’s Matt Bowen is high on the Giants second round pick, center John Michael Schmitz
In addition to Schmitz’s finishing ability as a blocker, which showed up consistently during Senior Bowl workouts, it’s the zone-run fit in Brian Daboll’s offense that sticks out. This is where the 6-foot-4, 320-pound rookie center can reach, combo, climb and cut off second-level defenders. He’s an instinctive and detailed technician here, and that opens up more running room for Saquon Barkley to get vertical on inside and outside zone schemes.
Favorite 2023 NFL Draft picks for every team | PFF
New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks, Round 1, Pick 24
I loved the Banks pick. No team played more man coverage than the Giants under defensive coordinator Don Martindale last season, and Banks has a great skill set with size, speed and strength to thrive in man coverage assignments.
2023 NFL draft: Debating best picks, head-scratchers, top classes | ESPN.com
Eric Moody, fantasy and sports betting analyst: New York Giants. New York carefully addressed its needs and made impressive defensive additions — including cornerback Deonte Banks — that caught my attention. The Giants had a solid draft haul overall, and this class has the potential to exceed expectations.
2023 NFL best UDFA fits: One undrafted prospect to watch on each roster | The Athletic
New York Giants: Habakkuk Baldonado, edge, Pitt
As a powerful, albeit undersized and slower-moving defensive end in Pitt’s even front, Baldonado had a breakout 2021 for Pat Narduzzi with nine sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss. He had a knee injury in 2022, but if he’s healthy, this could be a locker room presence the Giants want to keep.
