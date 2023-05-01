Giants news, 5/1: Joe Schoen, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

'You don't win games in April'

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been bathed in praise for his work in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is already over it, and knows that what matters is whether or not the Giants win enough games this fall.

“That [praise] lasts about two days. You don’t win games in April,” Schoen said Saturday night at the conclusion of the draft. “The social media rankings and everything like that, you know, it’s about what we do this fall and how we go out there and compete when it matters and how we continue to build this offseason and get bigger, faster, stronger, through our strength program and then how we prepare and execute in August, I think there’s a process.

“And do I like some of the guys we drafted? Yeah. But still, like Dabs said, you know, in this press conference, every year is different, and the team has got to gel, and we have got to build chemistry. We have to stay healthy. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

There are enough arguments to justify both sides of the To Sign Or Not To Sign debate regarding Saquon Barkley and a contract extension. It has felt since the end of the season like the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. Todd Gurley stands tall as the cautionary tale of the perils of signing a running back to a long-term contract. And then there is the Devaluation of The NFL Running Back. And then there is Barkley rejecting, during the bye week last season, an extension that would have paid him more than $2 million per than the $10.1M franchise tag that is on his plate right now. It’s a bottom-line business. Always has been, always will be. But here is another bottom line: Barkley is the face of the franchise not named $40M Man Daniel Jones. Franchise quarterbacks get the big money. The NFL is not a running back-driven league. Barkley is a revered figure in the Giants’ locker room. John Mara loves him. Barkley represents the Giants the way every owner wishes any player, especially a marquee player, would represent his franchise. It may make cents for Schoen and the Giants to refuse to budge now off the franchise tag. But does it make sense for the club to take a my-way-or-the-highway stance that at best may disappoint Barkley and at worst may alienate him? And, oh, by the way, he happens to be their best player, and still happens to be more than a running back because he is a weapon for Jones in the passing game.

Joe Schoen aced this draft.

#Giants Pro Personnel Scout Steven Price, named one of the top pro scouts in the #NFL by his peers at the '23 ITL Combine Seminar, will not return to NY this season & is exploring his options. Price has also worked w/the #Texans, #Vikings & #Panthers in his 18 yrs in the league. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) April 30, 2023

DJ Boisture, who spent a decade w/the #Giants, finishing up as the West Coast scout, has parted ways with the team. His father, Tom, was a longtime NYG executive. The younger Boisture started as a Giants intern in 2012.



More changes expected. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) April 30, 2023

