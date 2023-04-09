2023 NFL free agency: Odell Beckham signs with Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, per a report from Ian Rapoport.

Beckham's free agency was one of the simmering storylines of the 2023 off season. The All-Pro receiver had entertained interest from multiple teams.

There was, of course interest in a reunion with the New York Giants dating back to before the 2022 trade deadline. The Giants still need to add a number one receiver and there was hope that Beckham could fill that role and provide a veteran presence.

Beckham has also drawn interest from the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he got a Super Bowl ring, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Jets.

This is just another piece of a very complicated Baltimore off-season, highlighted by the drama surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson. Assuming he's healthy following his second ACL tear, Beckham would be the best receiver Baltimore has had in recent memory. The question (at least for them) is whether or not Jackson would be throwing OBJ the ball.

While Giants fans probably would have preferred a reunion with OBJ, seeing him go to Baltimore is the least annoying alternative. At the very least he isn't playing for an intercity or a bitter in-division rival.