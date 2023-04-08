 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants news, 4/8: Passing camp, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, more

New York Giants news for Saturday

By Ed Valentine
Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Which Giants are attending Daniel Jones’ passing camp in Arizona? - nj.com

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is hosting a passing camp in Arizona this week, and plenty of his teammates are in attendance.

As Div. III players dream, Giants and Jets look for the NFL’s next underdog story - nj.com

Five players from Division III schools in New Jersey had the chance to work out in front of scouts from the Giants and Jets, hoping their careers would continue to the NFL.

Top three NFL free agents at every offensive position: The best players still available in 2023 free agency - CBSSports.com

A look at who is still available on the open market

Giants still can’t breathe a sigh of relief even after Saquon Barkley joins teammates in Arizona - nj.com

Barkley being in Arizona doesn’t mean he will report for offseason work

Report: Jeffery Simmons deal is for four years, $94 million - ProFootballTalk

The market for Dexter Lawrence’s next deal has now been set.

