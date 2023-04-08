Giants news, 4/8: Passing camp, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- 2023 NFL free agency: WR Richie James signs with the Kansas City Chiefs
- NFL Draft rumors 2023: Chiefs, Bills could be Round 1 trade partners for Giants
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
- Giants 2023 NFL mock draft tracker: John Michael Schmitz now top choice for New York
- Making the case: Can Tank Dell be an NFL wide receiver?
Other Giant observations
Which Giants are attending Daniel Jones’ passing camp in Arizona? - nj.com
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is hosting a passing camp in Arizona this week, and plenty of his teammates are in attendance.
As Div. III players dream, Giants and Jets look for the NFL’s next underdog story - nj.com
Five players from Division III schools in New Jersey had the chance to work out in front of scouts from the Giants and Jets, hoping their careers would continue to the NFL.
Top three NFL free agents at every offensive position: The best players still available in 2023 free agency - CBSSports.com
A look at who is still available on the open market
Giants still can’t breathe a sigh of relief even after Saquon Barkley joins teammates in Arizona - nj.com
Barkley being in Arizona doesn’t mean he will report for offseason work
Report: Jeffery Simmons deal is for four years, $94 million - ProFootballTalk
The market for Dexter Lawrence’s next deal has now been set.
