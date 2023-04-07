2023 NFL free agency: WR Richie James signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that now former New York Giants wide receiver Richie James has been signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

James was originally brought to the Giants from the Buffalo Bills by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, when he signed a one-year deal on March of 2022. He was originally brought in as a special teams player and return specialist. However, injuries and necessity made him the Giants starting slot receiver, where he had a breakout season. James proved to be a reliable option hauling in 57 receptions on 70 targets for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns in four starts.

James' 56 receptions was tied with Saquon Barkley as the Giants leading receiver.

Daniel Jones was most effective when targeting the slot position, and James produced a number of key first downs.

Second year receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and free agent Parris Campbell project as the Giants leading options to replace James in the slot. The Giants also re-signed Sterling Shepard to a one-year deal, although he and Robinson are both returning from ACL injuries.

Many of the best receivers in the upcoming draft have experience playing in the slot as well. Though, it will also be interesting to see how the Giants address the punt returner position as well.