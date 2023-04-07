NFL Draft rumors 2023: Chiefs, Bills could be Round 1 trade partners for Giants

The 2023 NFL Draft is now just under three weeks away, and what the New York Giants might do remains anybody’s guess. Whether it be a wide receiver, cornerback, defensive lineman, or even center, the Giants have been linked to a plethora of prospects and positional groups, the Giants will almost certainly have a litany of options to choose from at the number 25 slot in the draft. In an article for ESPN+, NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller broke down some of the draft’s biggest rumors, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs potentially looking to trade up within the Giants’ range:

“With 10 draft picks and a roster that doesn’t have many open spots, it makes sense if the team sees an opportunity to land an impact player,” Reid said. “Kansas City has holes at offensive tackle and edge rusher, two positions that are plentiful in the first round. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs move up from No. 31 into the early 20s for a top-tier prospect at one of those spots.”

Meanwhile, another AFC titan seems interested in orchestrating a trade, with the Buffalo Bills being cited by Miller as another squad who might be looking to make a deal in the Giants’ range:

“The Bills will play the board and see who is falling, but with the No. 27 selection, it’s very possible general manager Brandon Beane gets anxious and moves up for an interior offensive lineman or offensive skill player,” Miller said. “That said, Buffalo has six total selections in this draft, so trading up very far wouldn’t be possible without mortgaging future draft classes.”

In terms of potential prospects within the 25-31 range, Reid shared that defensive lineman Mazi Smith has quickly become one of the draft’s biggest risers as a result of his pro day workout. The former Michigan Wolverine is now projected to be selected in the first round, and could very well be a player that catches the Giants’ eye — or that of Buffalo or Kansas City as well: