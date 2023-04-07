Giants news, 4/7: Draft fits, Daniel Jones, 2023 questions, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones makes the list.

Brian Daboll just won Coach of the Year, thanks in large part for his brilliant work with Jones. Despite the 2022 Giants' ragtag receiving corps, Daboll coaxed efficient quarterback play out of a former top-10 pick who'd largely underwhelmed prior to the new head coach's arrival. Consequently, Jones just signed a four-year, $160 million deal. I remain skeptical as to whether "Danny Dimes" has another gear in his game, but a new stud at wide receiver could help the 25-year-old quarterback prove me wrong. I love the Darren Waller trade. That was a superb addition to Big Blue's passing game. Now the Giants need to add the cherry on top: a first-round wide receiver. And with a WR prospect crop that lacks certified star power at the top, New York could have its No. 1 option available when the Giants come on the clock at No. 25 overall. GM Joe Schoen needs to protect the steep investment he just made at quarterback.

BURNING QUESTION: With Daniel Jones under contract, can the Giants build on their surprise success of 2022? As the saying goes, the only goal more difficult to achieve than winning a championship is doing it again. For the Giants, the same applies at a lower level. New York went from cellar-dwellers to a shocking playoff team that actually won a postseason game, taking down the 13-4 Vikings in Minnesota to cap an unexpectedly exciting season. The final result was enough to earn Brian Daboll NFL Coach of the Year honors in his first season, but this should be just the beginning for New York. The Giants aren't out of dead-money hell just yet, but general manager Joe Schoen had more room to work with in 2023 than he did in 2022. They've restocked the defense and added more pass-catchers for Jones to target, now that he's under a much more lucrative contract. All that's left is to prove 2022 wasn't a fluke.

Tony DelGenio wrote on Thursday about the idea of the Giants selecting a quarterback late in the draft. FOX Sports knows who that should be.

Eric Mangini explains the challenges facing Brian Daboll and what the Giants coach can expect if he can't replicate his initial success.

The 166-pound Emmanuel Forbes is on the list. 33rd Team says:

Emmanuel Forbes (scouting report) is an excellent ballhawk, and his profile speaks for itself. He had five interceptions in his freshman year, three more as a sophomore and he added another six more his junior year. The thing that stands out with Forbes, even more than the interceptions, is what he does with them. He returned six of them for touchdowns, three each during his freshman and junior seasons. You don’t see that often.

Jordan Addison to the New York Giants Where the Giants could get him: Round 1 (No. 25 overall) What to know for the 2023 NFL draft Ranks: Kiper | McShay | Positional Mocks: Kiper | McShay | Miller | Reid • Biggest needs » | Stacking the CBs » • QB Hot Board » | First-round grades » • Scouting reports » | Order » | More » Why he fits: Let's continue this late-Round 1 run on wide receivers with the Giants, who are in a position to take a swing on Addison. A highly productive receiver in college, Addison has the traits to get open and make himself available to quarterback Daniel Jones. His 2,468 receiving yards over the past two seasons -- the first of which at Pitt before transferring -- rank second in the FBS. He's a fluid mover with the ability to change gears in the route stem and the burst and controlled footwork to separate. Addison fits here given his inside/outside flex in Brian Daboll's system. He can work out of the slot, and win on the boundary and press zone windows in the middle of the field. I see a combination of schemed throws for Jones with Addison's ability to produce on multiple-breaking routes. Addison would also add to the deep matchup-based pass game in New York after the club already traded for tight end Darren Waller and added wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency.

NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks, Cynthia Frelund and Marc Ross explain why Alabama safety Jordan Battle, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, Michigan DT Mazi Smith and North Dakota

New York Giants New York shored up its inside linebacker position in free agency when it added Bobby Okereke, but linebacker, as with many positions on the Giants’ roster, is still a position of need as the draft approaches. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale used a ton of quarters coverage in passing situations to drop extra defenders in coverage, and if that continues, the Giants will need better, more capable, do-it-all athletes behind their defensive line. Simpson is that exact kind of jack-of-all-trades athlete that can contribute as a defender in pass coverage, as an extra pass-rusher, or as a blitzing linebacker from depth, Martindale’s specialty.

Giants rumors are buzzing around Stefon Diggs once again!

“We’ve gotten spoiled the last three years,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said. “We have 3-4 guys each year that you are already looking at as Pro Bowlers, future Pro Bowlers and maybe some Hall of Famers. This class, to me, doesn’t have a true top-10 [pick] receiver.” McShay expects a first-round run on pass-catchers to begin any time after pick No. 15. Giants GM Joe Schoen could find himself smack-dab in the middle of a first-round receiver run. That scenario could put pressure on general manager Joe Schoen, who holds seven picks in the fourth round or later, to be aggressive for a receiver. The market rate to trade up a few spots from No. 25 is a fourth-rounder and maybe a sixth. “I think at least one will be available at No. 25 — it’s probably going to be Addison — but I don’t know that it will be more than one,” McShay said.

