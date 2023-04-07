Giants 2023 NFL mock draft tracker: John Michael Schmitz now top choice for New York

The idea of the New York Giants selecting a center in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft appears to be gaining traction in the mock draft community. In this week’s version of our mock draft tracker Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz was the player most often selected, as he was the choice for New York in 11 of 63 mock drafts, or 17.5%.

Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann was chosen five times for the Giants by mock drafters, making center the choice in 16 of 63 mocks, or 25.4%.

Twenty-eight mock drafters (44.4%) continued to believe the Giants will select a wide receiver with their first choice.

Flowers is increasingly becoming the receiver many believe could still be available to the Giants at No. 25.

Matt Waldman of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio told Big Blue View recently that Flowers is the first-round receiver who fits the Giants best, and that trading up for him should not be out of the question.

“You get a player who can play all three positions,” Waldman said. “I love Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but when you look at what that offense is about you want a player who is going to be able to play inside and outside and while I think Smith-Njigba can do that to an extent he’s not going to be able to do it with the level of explosion and vertical stretch ability that Zay Flowers can.”

The second-most often selected wide receiver in this round of mock drafts was TCU’s Quentin Johnson, who was chosen eight times, of 12.7% of the time.