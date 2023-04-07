Giants 2023 NFL mock draft tracker: John Michael Schmitz now top choice for New York

The idea of the New York Giants selecting a center in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft appears to be gaining traction in the mock draft community. In this week’s version of our mock draft tracker Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz was the player most often selected, as he was the choice for New York in 11 of 63 mock drafts, or 17.5%.
Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann was chosen five times for the Giants by mock drafters, making center the choice in 16 of 63 mocks, or 25.4%.
Twenty-eight mock drafters (44.4%) continued to believe the Giants will select a wide receiver with their first choice.
Flowers is increasingly becoming the receiver many believe could still be available to the Giants at No. 25.
Matt Waldman of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio told Big Blue View recently that Flowers is the first-round receiver who fits the Giants best, and that trading up for him should not be out of the question.
“You get a player who can play all three positions,” Waldman said. “I love Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but when you look at what that offense is about you want a player who is going to be able to play inside and outside and while I think Smith-Njigba can do that to an extent he’s not going to be able to do it with the level of explosion and vertical stretch ability that Zay Flowers can.”
The second-most often selected wide receiver in this round of mock drafts was TCU’s Quentin Johnson, who was chosen eight times, of 12.7% of the time.
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|4/5
|CBS (Brinson)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/5
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|4/5
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
|4/5
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/4
|ESPN (McShay)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/4
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|4/4
|Tankathon
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/4
|CBS (Prisco)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/4
|Pro Football Focus (Renner)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/4
|Walter Football
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|4/3
|33rd Team (Staff)
|Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
|4/3
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/3
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/3
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/3
|Draftwire (Popejoy)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/3
|LA Times (Farmer)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/3
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|4/2
|With the First Pick (Matthews)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/2
|CBS (Wilson)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/2
|Barstool Sports (Fitzgerald)
|Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
|4/1
|Pro Football Network (Valentino)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/1
|NFL Spin Zone (Bedinger)
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|4/1
|Chicago Sun-Times (Lieser)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/31
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/31
|The Athletic (Feldman)
|Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Trade up to No. 12 with Houston Texans)
|3/31
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|3/30
|CBS (Edwards)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|3/30
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/29
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/29
|DraftTek
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|3/29
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|3/28
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|3/28
|ESPN (Tannenbaum)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|3/28
|NFL.com (Brooks
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|3/27
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/27
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|3/27
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|3/27
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/27
|Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin (Trade down to No. 29 w/Saints)
|3/26
|Chicago Tribune (Biggs)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/25
|NY Post (Serby)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|3/25
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|3/24
|Yahoo Sports (McDonald)
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|3/24
|Draft Countdown (Staff)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|3/24
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|3/24
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|3/24
|Pro Football Network (Garrett)
|Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
|3/23
|FOX Sports (Auman)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/23
|NFL.com (Davis)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/23
|DraftPlex (Pruett)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|3/22
|Las Vegas Review Journal (Hill)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/22
|USA Today (Davis)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/22
|Pro Football Network (Rudell)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/21
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|3/21
|(ESPN) Kiper
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/21
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|3/20
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|3/20
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/20
|NFL Mocks (Haas)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/20
|Draftwire (Risdon)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (Trade to No. 31 w/KC)
|3/18
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|3/16
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|3/16
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
