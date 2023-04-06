 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Giants 2023 draft rumors tracker: Visits, workouts, news, more

Let’s keep tabs on the draft-related news and rumors for the Giants

By Ed Valentine
We are into the month of April now, and the 2023 NFL Draft is approaching fast. Let’s track New York Giants draft rumors leading up to the April 27-29 draft.

Interesting mock draft note

Whatever you think of Walter Football, both Charlie Campbell and Walter Cherepinsky have the Giants selecting Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 25 in their mock drafts as of April 4. I haven’t seen that surprising selection anywhere else. What do the folks at Walter think they know that the rest of us don’t?

Visits tracker (as of April 6)

This list might be incomplete, but it’s what I have been able to glean from a variety of sources.

Top 30

WR Zay Flowers
CB Cam Smith
WR Marvin Mims
QB Hendon Hooker
RB Kendre Miller
TE Payne Durham
WR Jordan Addison
QB Clayton Tune

Local Pro Day

WR Andrei Iosivas (Princeton)
LB Johnny Buchanon (Delaware)

