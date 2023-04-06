New York Giants 2023 draft rumors tracker: Visits, workouts, news, more

We are into the month of April now, and the 2023 NFL Draft is approaching fast. Let’s track New York Giants draft rumors leading up to the April 27-29 draft.

Interesting mock draft note

Whatever you think of Walter Football, both Charlie Campbell and Walter Cherepinsky have the Giants selecting Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 25 in their mock drafts as of April 4. I haven’t seen that surprising selection anywhere else. What do the folks at Walter think they know that the rest of us don’t?

Visits tracker (as of April 6)

This list might be incomplete, but it’s what I have been able to glean from a variety of sources.

Top 30

WR Zay Flowers

CB Cam Smith

WR Marvin Mims

QB Hendon Hooker

RB Kendre Miller

TE Payne Durham

WR Jordan Addison

QB Clayton Tune

Local Pro Day

WR Andrei Iosivas (Princeton)

LB Johnny Buchanon (Delaware)

#Houston QB Clayton Tune will be visiting the #Saints tomorrow and the #Browns later this week, source said, and he has upcoming visits and/or workouts with the #Giants, #Steelers, #Bucs, #Rams and hometown #Texans. After the first 4 QBs, it’s wide open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

One of the premier flex weapons in the class, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave has visits scheduled with the Giants, Bills, Jets, and Broncos in the next few weeks, a source said.



Talented pass-catcher that stood out at the Senior Bowl. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2023

.@Pitt_FB S @brandonhill_6 is one of my favorite DBs in the draft. Hill, who ran the 40 in 4.43 & had a 10-3 broad, is being underrated.



Hill's recently met with 49ers, Jets, Giants, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans, Raiders & Broncos.



✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/SI8fKsM1cv — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 3, 2023