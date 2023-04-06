New York Giants 2023 draft rumors tracker: Visits, workouts, news, more

We are into the month of April now, and the 2023 NFL Draft is approaching fast. Let’s track New York Giants draft rumors leading up to the April 27-29 draft.
.@EMUFB EDGE Jose Ramirez posted 12.0 sacks & 19.5 TFL in 2022.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 6, 2023
Ramirez was excellent at @ShrineBowl, and recently met virtually with the #Texans, #Chiefs, #Giants & #Eagles. In-person w/ #Lions.@Jose4six x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/1vLZz5IBr2
Interesting mock draft note
Whatever you think of Walter Football, both Charlie Campbell and Walter Cherepinsky have the Giants selecting Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 25 in their mock drafts as of April 4. I haven’t seen that surprising selection anywhere else. What do the folks at Walter think they know that the rest of us don’t?
Visits tracker (as of April 6)
This list might be incomplete, but it’s what I have been able to glean from a variety of sources.
Top 30
WR Zay Flowers
CB Cam Smith
WR Marvin Mims
QB Hendon Hooker
RB Kendre Miller
TE Payne Durham
WR Jordan Addison
QB Clayton Tune
Local Pro Day
WR Andrei Iosivas (Princeton)
LB Johnny Buchanon (Delaware)
Building on Jordan's report here.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2023
In addition to #Panthers and #Lions, Chandler Zavala also completed Top 30s with #Steelers, #Ravens & #Jets, per source. Will soon visit #Broncos. Meeting virtually with #Giants.
Zavala is an ELITE athlete (RAS 9.95, @MathBomb). https://t.co/SKLLdEsB9P pic.twitter.com/jDWPRbccqP
#Houston QB Clayton Tune will be visiting the #Saints tomorrow and the #Browns later this week, source said, and he has upcoming visits and/or workouts with the #Giants, #Steelers, #Bucs, #Rams and hometown #Texans. After the first 4 QBs, it’s wide open.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023
One of the premier flex weapons in the class, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave has visits scheduled with the Giants, Bills, Jets, and Broncos in the next few weeks, a source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2023
Talented pass-catcher that stood out at the Senior Bowl.
.@ODUFootball TE Zack Kuntz ran a 4.55, leaped 30" Vert & 10-8 Broad.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 4, 2023
Kuntz recently met virtually w/ #Falcons, #Eagles, #Giants, #Packers, #49ers, #Rams & #Chargers, to name a few. Hot commodity.@zackkuntz_717 x @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/TQMs2z8Q4a
.@Pitt_FB S @brandonhill_6 is one of my favorite DBs in the draft. Hill, who ran the 40 in 4.43 & had a 10-3 broad, is being underrated.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 3, 2023
Hill's recently met with 49ers, Jets, Giants, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans, Raiders & Broncos.
✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/SI8fKsM1cv
Sources: USC @USC_Athletics standout wide receiver Jordan Addison’s visits include #Vikings, #Ravens, #Giants, #Patriots plus local visit with #Chargers @KPRC2 https://t.co/RnYFYKjlSz— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2023
Fresh off a Pro Day where he ran mid 4.5s and jumped 40” in the vert, Delaware LB Johnny Buchanan will attend the Eagles, Giants, and Jets’ local day in the coming weeks.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 1, 2023
3x All-CAA and led the FCS in tackles (150) in ‘22.
TCU @TCUFootball standout runner Kendre Miller recovering fast from MCL sprain, has multiple NFL visits, including #Saints #Giants #Cowboys #Rams dinner meeting with #Cowboys, Pro Day meetings with #Texans #Dolphins #Jaguars #Patriots #Cardinals @KPRC2https://t.co/UcNARn4GuL— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 1, 2023
