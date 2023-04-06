Giants news, 4/6: Draft rules, Daniel Jones in Arizona, Eli Manning’s new show, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Big Blue View rules for draft success, 2023 edition
You have to have rules in life. And BBV's Ed Valentine is no exception, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft. With the draft set for the end of the month, Valentine has updated his rules and what they mean for the Giants this year.
Jones is training with teammates in Arizona this week. The throwing sessions become an annual occurrence for Jones and his receivers ahead of the offseason program. Among the players that various media outlets reported were in attendance included Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Lawrence Cager, David Sills, Collin Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.
“He’s done everything the right way,” Manning said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He’s done everything they’ve ever asked him to do. … He knew he had to cut down on the fumbles and the turnovers, he’s done that. He’s worked at it, he’s been conscious of it. He’s a true professional. He’s a great leader. Guys respect him. I’m excited for him.”
“He’s going to continue to grow. He hasn’t been in the same offense for multiple years. And now, [being] in the same offense, [having] other guys in the same offense around him getting things going, I think he’ll just continue to get stronger and better.”
It was one thing to watch Odell Beckham Jr. go West and win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. It would be another to see OBJ wearing Jets green and white.
Joe Schoen has been careful not to gamble on players with risky injury histories, but this year he’s willing to roll the dice a bit more, and with good reason.
The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz offers his first 2023 seven-round mock draft for the Giants.
Round 1, No. 25 overall: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Round 2, No. 57 overall: Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
Round 3, 89th overall: Andre Carter, EDGE, Army
Round 4, No. 128 overall: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
Round 5, No. 160 overall: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
Round 5, No. 172 overall: Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
Round 6, No. 209 overall: Brandon Kipper, G, Oregon State
Round 7, No. 240 overall: Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati
Round 7, No. 243 overall: Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green
Round 7, No. 254 overall: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State
25. New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Big board rank: 65
Big board analysis: Schmitz was the single highest-graded center in the FBS this past season at 92.4 overall. He’s on the bigger side for the position at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, yet he did his best work on the move in an outside-zone-heavy Minnesota scheme.
In a decade of despair for the Giants, there have been few bright spots in the draft. Here are their best and worst picks each year.
Eli Manning continues to cash in on his post-career popularity as ESPN announced Manning will star in a new series, “On the Clock,” which will follow four top quarterbacks as they prepare for the NFL Draft.
Will Seahawks fans love Julian Love? Here’s a synopsis of his game from Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine.
