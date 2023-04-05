‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Matt Waldman — Zay Flowers worth moving up for

Matt Waldman of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio, one of the best in the business when it comes to analyzing talent at the offensive skill positions (QB, RB, TE, WR) joins this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to talk about 2023 NFL Draft options for the New York Giants.

In this episode:

6:30 — Waldman’s thoughts on the trade for Darren Waller and the Giants’ wide receiver signings in free agency.

11:00 — Reasons to worry about TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

19:45 — Zay Flowers is the wide receiver the Giants should target if they want to trade up in Round 1.

25:00 — Day 2 or Day 3 wide receivers worth banging the table for.

30:30 — Daniel Jones.

32:10 — Why Waldman thinks Kentucky quarterback Will Levis could bust in the NFL.

39:00 — Day 3 quarterbacks the Giants could or should target.

43:05 — Running backs worth targeting on Day 2 or Day 3.

55:15 — Tight ends to bang the table for on Day 2 or Day 3.

