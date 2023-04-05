Giants news, 4/5: McShay mock, Carr on Daboll, Jones contract, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

ESPN's Todd McShay gives the New York Giants a cornerback and a wide receiver in his newest mock draft, a two-rounder.

In the first round, the Giants would select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes. McShay passes over USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Forbes is lean at 6-foot-1 and 166 pounds, but he has great speed and fantastic instincts in coverage. The Giants blitzed more than any other team last season (42.0%) but didn’t have many ballhawks in the secondary to take advantage. Forbes would feast on mistakes forced by that pressure.

But McShay does pick a wideout in the second round: North Carolina WR Josh Downs:

Downs is undersized at 5-foot-9 and plays out of the slot, where New York already has plenty of options. But he plays with explosion and changes directions really well in the open field. Downs put together back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and can help Daniel Jones right out of the gate.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

NJ.com Darryl Slater offers his thoughts on what the Giants draft class should look like.

Round 1 (25th): OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Round 2 (57th): CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Round 3 (89th): WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Round 4 (128th): C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Round 5 (160th): Edge rusher Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

Round 5 (172nd): DL Robert Cooper, Florida State

Round 6 (209th): S Rashad Torrence II, Florida

Round 7 (240th): CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Round 7 (243rd): LB Troy Brown, Mississippi

Round 7 (254th): RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

The Athletic's Dan Duggan look into his crystal ball and reports what the Giants 11 man draft class will be.

First round: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Second round: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Third round: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Fourth round: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Fifth round: Andre Carter, edge, Army; Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

Sixth round: Cam Jones, LB, Indiana

Seventh round: PJ Mustipher, DL, Penn State; Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State; Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Three hypothetical trades New York could consider during draft weekend: trade up with the Jets for Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba; trade two picks for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins; and trading Leonard Williams to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 and 2024 picks.

The Giants have done so much right under their new leadership over the past year. Signing quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension worth $40 million per year, tied for the seventh-highest figure in the league at the position, was the first major move inviting pushback.

“They would have been better off doing a bad deal with Saquon Barkley and (franchise) tagging Jones rather than the other way around,” an exec said. “Who was going to step out and pay Daniel Jones? That one was wild.”

When a reporter listed Daboll’s rookie year accomplishments in Phoenix last week, the Giants’ head coach cut off the praise.

“I love what’s happening on in New York,” David Carr recently said on NFL Network. “[John Mara] must feel really good about his head coach. He must feel really good about his quarterback and he should, and the direction that they’re going.” “I knew Daboll was going to be good X’s and O’s-wise. But the toughness that he brought to this group has been fantastic so the sky’s the limit for these guys.”

Giants Draft Party will feature activities for all ages throughout the first round of the draft, including autograph sessions with current Giants players and Giants legends. Attendees will also have access to select discounted concessions and apparel items. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Around the league

Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason | ProFootballTalk

Ex-Cardinals VP Terry McDonough accuses owner of cheating | ESPN.com

Ron Rivera not ‘desperate’ entering fourth season in Washington | NFL.com

Report: Ravens offer Odell Beckham Jr. a contract | ProFootballTalk

Raiders signing veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer to two-year deal | NFL.com

Browns confirm ruptured Achilles for Michael Woods | ProFootballTalk

Former WR Danny Amendola joins Raiders coaching staff | NFL.com

Four NFL teams are eligible for ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2023 | CBSSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio