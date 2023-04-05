Giants news, 4/5: McShay mock, Carr on Daboll, Jones contract, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Todd McShay mock draft: Giants net CB, WR in two-round mock
ESPN's Todd McShay gives the New York Giants a cornerback and a wide receiver in his newest mock draft, a two-rounder.
In the first round, the Giants would select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes. McShay passes over USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.
Forbes is lean at 6-foot-1 and 166 pounds, but he has great speed and fantastic instincts in coverage. The Giants blitzed more than any other team last season (42.0%) but didn’t have many ballhawks in the secondary to take advantage. Forbes would feast on mistakes forced by that pressure.
But McShay does pick a wideout in the second round: North Carolina WR Josh Downs:
Downs is undersized at 5-foot-9 and plays out of the slot, where New York already has plenty of options. But he plays with explosion and changes directions really well in the open field. Downs put together back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and can help Daniel Jones right out of the gate.
Other Giant observations
Giants 7-round mock draft: Here’s what Joe Schoen should do with each pick | NJ.com
NJ.com Darryl Slater offers his thoughts on what the Giants draft class should look like.
Round 1 (25th): OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Round 2 (57th): CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
Round 3 (89th): WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Round 4 (128th): C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Round 5 (160th): Edge rusher Mohamoud Diabate, Utah
Round 5 (172nd): DL Robert Cooper, Florida State
Round 6 (209th): S Rashad Torrence II, Florida
Round 7 (240th): CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
Round 7 (243rd): LB Troy Brown, Mississippi
Round 7 (254th): RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
Giants 7-round mock draft: Surrounding Daniel Jones with talent takes priority | The Athletic
The Athletic's Dan Duggan look into his crystal ball and reports what the Giants 11 man draft class will be.
First round: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Second round: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
Third round: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
Fourth round: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
Fifth round: Andre Carter, edge, Army; Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State
Sixth round: Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
Seventh round: PJ Mustipher, DL, Penn State; Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State; Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville
Giants’ Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2023 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report
Three hypothetical trades New York could consider during draft weekend: trade up with the Jets for Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba; trade two picks for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins; and trading Leonard Williams to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 and 2024 picks.
How did each NFL team’s free agency moves stack up? | The Athletic
The Giants have done so much right under their new leadership over the past year. Signing quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension worth $40 million per year, tied for the seventh-highest figure in the league at the position, was the first major move inviting pushback.
“They would have been better off doing a bad deal with Saquon Barkley and (franchise) tagging Jones rather than the other way around,” an exec said. “Who was going to step out and pay Daniel Jones? That one was wild.”
Brian Daboll’s accountability for blowout Eagles playoff loss a good start to Year 2 | New York Daily News
When a reporter listed Daboll’s rookie year accomplishments in Phoenix last week, the Giants’ head coach cut off the praise.
Carr: 'I love what's going on in New York' with Giants, Daboll | YahooSports.com
“I love what’s happening on in New York,” David Carr recently said on NFL Network. “[John Mara] must feel really good about his head coach. He must feel really good about his quarterback and he should, and the direction that they’re going.”
“I knew Daboll was going to be good X’s and O’s-wise. But the toughness that he brought to this group has been fantastic so the sky’s the limit for these guys.”
Giants Draft Party at MetLife Stadium | Giants.com
Giants Draft Party will feature activities for all ages throughout the first round of the draft, including autograph sessions with current Giants players and Giants legends. Attendees will also have access to select discounted concessions and apparel items. Gates open at 7 p.m.
