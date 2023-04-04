The Chris and Nick Show - Rating the Giants’ needs on defense

The New York Giants had a very active free agency period, adding talented players to both sides of the ball. But even so, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have still have work to do in assembling the 2023 Giants roster.

The 2023 NFL Draft is the next step in that process and it projects to be very deep on the defensive side of the ball. Most of the attention in the media has been paid to the Giants’ offense so far in the process, but their defense still needs help.

Chris and Nick go through the Giants’ defensive position groups and discuss how pressing their needs are on that side of the ball.

In this podcast

How set are the Giants at EDGE and defensive line?

Do the Giants need to add another linebacker?

Is cornerback still a major need for the Giants’ defense?

