Giants news, 4/4: Strength of schedule, Evan Neal offseason work, mock drafts, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

A team with a surprising playoff run often tries to build off that the following season. It’s very difficult, though, with increases in pay, a more challenging schedule, and whatever other confluence of circumstances that led to their rise usually no longer being present.

At DraftKings, the Giants’ win total over/under is 8.5 games. There were 10 teams who won eight or nine games in 2022. 8.5 is a pretty safe over/under choice for Vegas, but it doesn’t tell us much about the 2023 Giants.

The Giants face a schedule that is more daunting than last year. In 2023, they are slated to play eight playoff teams from last season, with the Bills, Dolphins, 49ers, and Seahawks joining their divisional foes. There are some other dangerous opponents on the schedule—an Aaron Rodger-led Jets, the Patriots and their suffocating defense and even the Saints looking like a playoff contender with Derek Carr under center.

Overall, 12 of the Giants’ 17 opponents in 2023 finished last season with a DVOA greater than theirs. That’s a daunting slate for a team that is still shaky talent-wise.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

[Willie] Anderson, who in training Neal has also stayed in close communication with Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to ensure that everyone is on the same page, recently posted on his Instagram account a video of Neal working under his guidance, mentioning that they were working through numerous stances to help Neal find the one that works best for him. Anderson believes that Neal will take a big leap forward this coming season thanks partly to his determination to be the best he can be and his relentless work ethic.

ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell wrote:

Giants general manager Joe Schoen traded down multiple times in his first draft with Big Blue a year ago, adding a pair of fifth-round picks across deals for moving down from No. 36 to No. 43. They still landed receiver Wan’Dale Robinson at that spot, but Robinson tore the ACL in his right knee in December and might not be ready to start the 2023 season. Expectations have changed in New York after a surprising trip to the postseason, though, and Schoen should still be in the market for a No. 1 receiver to play alongside Robinson, Darius Slayton and new acquisition Darren Waller. Getting that player probably means moving ahead of the Chargers (No. 21) and Ravens (No. 22). Cornerback is also a weakness for the Giants, and Schoen could want to jump the Seahawks (No. 20) if there’s somebody he likes on the board.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger weighed in one prospect that he believes the Giants “can’t go wrong” with at No. 25: South Carolina CB Cam Smith.

“You give Wink Martindale some top level corners. Last year, they played with a lot of guys off the street. They were still pretty good. But I feel like a guy like Cam Smith right here, and this is a deep draft in corners. They’re talking about into the third round you can find guys that can start on Sundays. But I feel like the Giants can’t go wrong if they address that position early in this draft at No. 25.”

25. New York Giants. Top Choice: WR Zay Flowers (20.7%) Other Selections: WR Jordan Addison (20.4%)

The Giants added an elite weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones by trading for tight end Darren Waller. Adding Flowers or Addison would fill out their offense nicely.

25. New York Giants Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Jonathan Mingo is one of the cleanest players in the draft and should help the New York Giants offense from day one. Scouts love his size, ball skills and down-the-field speed. Quarterback Daniel Jones will be happy with this pick. Look for Mingo to be one of Jones’ favorite targets in 2023.

The Record's Art Stapleton offers his third incarnations of what the Giants will do in the 2023 draft.

1st round, No. 25. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

2nd round, No. 57. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

3rd round, No. 89: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

4th round, No. 128. Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

5th round, No. 160: Jarrett Patterson, OG, Notre Dame

5th round, No. 172. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

6th round, No. 209: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

7th round, No. 240. Christian Izien, S, Rutgers

7th round, No. 243. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

7th round, No. 254. Jadakis Bonds, WR, Hampton

When looking at the market for Lawrence, it appears that he could get a deal for upwards of $20 million per season.

"The Giants have been talking to Lawrence and his reps about a potential deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "Nothing has come together yet. But that defensive tackle market is huge right now because Daron Payne, another in the NFC East with Washington, they gave him over $22 million per year. So, Lawrence is going to have to be at least somewhere close to that, maybe $20-plus million....defensive tackle's where the money's going to be."

Great point by Seattle coach Pete Carroll on the free-agent acquisition of safety Julian Love from the Giants: “How many players in the league play over 1,000 snaps in the regular defense and over 200 on special teams? That’s extraordinary.” Love played 1,006 snaps on defense and 220 on the kicking teams, and had 124 tackles. “It’s very rare to have an opportunity to get a player like that.”

Around the league

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio