‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: John Mara had a lot to say last week

Getting caught up on all the news John Mara made at the NFL owner’s meetings

By Ed Valentine
New York Giants co-owner John Mara had a lot to say last week during the NFL owner’s meetings. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed covers many of the topics Mara addressed.

Those include:

  • The new turf at MetLife Stadium.
  • Head coach Brian Daboll.
  • Flexing Thursday Night Football games.
  • Daniel Jones.
  • Saquon Barkley.

