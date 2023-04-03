New York Giants hosting free-agent linebacker Deion Jones

The New York Giants might not be done adding pieces in free agent, with Ian Rapoport reporting that the Giants are hosting former Atlanta Falcons star linebacker Deion Jones on a free-agent visit Monday.

Jones, 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, was a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season and spent six-plus years with the Falcons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the 2022 season.

Jones, 28, began the 2022 season on IR after offseason shoulder surgery. After the trade, he played in 11 games for Cleveland with 44 tackles an 2.5 sacks. Jones had more than 100 tackles in five of his six seasons with the Falcons.

After five solid seasons, Jones had poor Pro Football Focus grades in 2021 and 2022. With the Falcons in 2021, he earned an awful 34.6 overall grade while missing a career-worst 16.9 percent of his tackle attempts. In 2022 with the Browns, Jones’ PFF grade was 48.3. In his first five seasons, he scored below a 70 grade only once, a 68.7 in 2020.

Kevin Knight of SB Nation’s Falcons website, The Falcoholic, sent over this uninspiring thought on Jones:

“He’s fast, small, and tackles poorly. covers and blitzes well but has been a liability in run defense for years now.”

The Giants, looking to bolster their linebacking group, already signed Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million contract with $21.8 million guaranteed.

The Giants also have Darrian Beavers, a second-year player who missed last season with a torn ACL, second-year man Micah McFadden and veteran Jarrad Davis at linebacker.