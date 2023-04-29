Saquon Barkley, Giants are talking contract again

There is news on the Saquon Barkley front. During his post-draft press conference Saturday evening, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the team has spoken with Barkley’s representatives within the past week and will continue to negotiate with the star running back.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on the sixth-year running back. Seeking a long-term deal, Barkley has not signed it and thus has not been participating in the team’s offseason program.

Schoen had said prior to the draft that he had not spoken to Barkley in approximately three weeks, that there was no current offer on the table and that there had been no recent negotiations. This, then, is a measure of some progress even though Schoen said there is no actual contract offer on the table.

Barkley reportedly turned down a contract during the 2022 bye week that would have paid him around $12.5 million annually. With the running back market depressed, it will be interesting to see if Barkley can still that much or more from the Giants.

At least, though, the two sides are talking again.