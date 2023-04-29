New York Giants 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is well and truly over, and now it’s time for the frenzy after the draft.

Right now the New York Giants coaches, scouts, and executives are calling the players who caught their eye over the course of the 2022 season and draft process but weren’t drafted. They’re making their best pitches to the undrafted players who caught their eye during the 2022 season and 2023 draft process.

The scouts who were on the road throughout the season and the coaches who interacted with the players throughout the draft process will be relying on the connections they built to actively recruiting the now-former college players. They’re trying to convince them that signing with the Giants are their best chance to make a team and see the field.

The Giants have a strong history with undrafted free agency, and that could be to their advantage. Their lineage of players like Rich Suebert, Victor Cruz, Mark Herzlich, and Nick Gates makes a good argument that the Giants are team where undrafted players are valued and can get a real shot.

Notable UDFAs that could interest the Giants



RB K. Mitchell

RB S. Tucker

WR B. Ford-Wheaton

OG E. Ekiyor Jr.

DT J. Clark

DT D. Dale

EDGE Ali Gaye

EDGE Andre Carter II

EDGE Lonnie Phelps

LB I. Pace Jr.

LB M. Diabate

LB S. Heywerd

CB Rejzohn Wright

S R. Hickman — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 29, 2023

Undrafted free agents connected to the Giants

Former Toledo LB Dyontae Johnson is signing with the #Giants on a deal that includes $175,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023