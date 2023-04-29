New York Giants NFL Draft 2023 results: Giants select Gervarrius Owens, safety, Houston in Round 7

With their final selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, 254th overall in Round 7, the New York Giants selected Gervarrius Owens, safety, Houston.

The Giants lost starting safety Julian Love in free agency and did not re-sign Landon Collins or Tony Jefferson.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Owens graded as a Round 5-6 prospect in his draft guide. Brugler said:

Owens reads the backfield action well for efficient response times as he races to the action, though his field vision and cover skills were better in zone compared to man. He has the mentality and toughness for downhill run support, but his control and finish as a tackler must improve. Overall, Owens lacks consistency in several areas (ball skills, tackling, route recognition), but he anticipates with the aggressive athleticism pro coaches will appreciate. He projects as a backup and special-teamer who can be more with NFL coaching.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan summarized Owens this way in his draft guide:

Strengths: --Very good athleticism and ability. Has a smooth backpedal and transition out of it as well. Very light on his feet which helps him get to where he needs to go once he triggers. — Can flip his hips and get to the opposite side fluidly. Can be trusted in both Deep 1/3 & split Safety looks. — Flows to the ball well in the run game, taking proper angles and proves to be a good, dependable tackler as well. Areas of Improvement: — Eyes can get fixated on one option in the passing game, missing what’s developing on the other side. The reason for that is because he doesn’t always get deeper than the deepest, focusing on the front side concept. — Good, not great speed and acceleration. Lacks that true top-tier range on the backend.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 24 from Jacksonville) — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2 (No. 57) — John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Round 3 (No. 73 from Los Angeles Rams) — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 5 (No. 172) — Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Round 6 (No. 209) — Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

Round 7 (No. 243) — Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon

Round 7 (No. 254) — Gervarrius Owens, safety, Houston

Other BBV platforms

BBV on Twitter

BBV on Facebook

BBV on Instagram

BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms)

BBV on YouTube