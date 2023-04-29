New York Giants NFL Draft 2023 results: Giants select Tre Hawkins, CB, Old Dominion in Round 6

With their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, 209th overall, the New York Giants selected Tre Hawkins, cornerback, Old Dominion University.

Hawkins is the second cornerback selected by the Giants. They took Deonte Banks in Round 1 with the 24th overall pick.

Hawkins is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound player. He set the ODU record for tackles by a cornerback with 76 in 2021. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Hawkins rated as a priority free agent in his draft guide. Brugler writes:

He has a tall, long and limber body type with the gather-and-go skills to quickly transition vertically and stay attached to receivers. His long speed is impressive, but his average lateral agility will put him in recovery mode and shows up as a tackler. Overall, Hawkins will get clingy and needs to improve his play recognition, but he passes the eye test with flying colors and has the athletic profile NFL teams will want to develop.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan said this about Hawkins in his draft guide:

Strengths: Bendy athleticism, very much Gumby-like. Brings a lengthy nimbleness to the position. - Does have a quick burst out of his shuffle technique. Good acceleration going downhill. Has Safety experience in his background, which explains why he’s a solid top-down player. When in phase, he does a good job in playing the receiver’s upfield shoulder. Areas of Improvement: Has a weird hiccup in his break when driving back to the ball. He has a tendency to check up just before arriving, throwing off his momentum and ability to break up the ball. Recovery speed is a bit of a question. If he doesn’t get a hand on the receiver initially, he’ll struggle to regain that positional equality.

Tre Hawkins III is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.82 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 40 out of 2212 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/P8X3wlDfIW pic.twitter.com/dhKNxdSQ0Y — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 24 from Jacksonville) — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2 (No. 57) — John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Round 3 (No. 73 from Los Angeles Rams) — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 5 (No. 172) — Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Round 6 (No. 209) — Tre Hawkins, CB, Old Dominion

Round 7 (No. 243) —

Round 7 (No. 254) —

Other BBV platforms

BBV on Twitter

BBV on Facebook

BBV on Instagram

BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms)

BBV on YouTube