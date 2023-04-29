NFL Draft results 2023: Day 3 open thread

The final day of the 2023 NFL, encompassing Rounds 4-7, is here. At one time the New York Giants had eight Day 3 selections. After giving up a third-round pick for Darren Waller, fifth- and seventh-round picks to move up for Deonte Banks, and a fourth-round pick to move up for Jalin Hyatt, the Giants have four selections left on the draft’s final day.

Those picks are:

Round 5 (No. 172)

Round 6 (No. 209)

Round 7 (No. 243)

Round 7 (No. 254)

There will be plenty of non-Giants intrigue on Day 3, as well. There are still players on the Big Blue View Big Board who have not been selected. For another view of prospects still waiting to hear their names called, see SB Nation’s Best Available Players list.

Use this thread for all of your non-Giants draft discussion throughout the day.

