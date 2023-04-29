NFL Draft grades, Day 2: ‘What a draft the Giants are having!’

The New York Giants’ work in the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft, getting cornerback Deonte Banks, center John Michael Schmitz and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt — two of those by trading up, is playing to rave reviews. Let’s check out some of the Day 2 NFL Draft grades.

Mel Kiper/ESPN:

The Giants landed my top-ranked center in Schmitz late in Round 2. That’s a steal. He fills an immediate need. I was surprised he lasted that long. They followed that by trading up 16 spots to snag Hyatt, giving up No. 128 in the process. Hyatt is a speedster who can be a deep threat out of the slot, though he needs to refine his route running. He’s my fifth-ranked wideout, and I thought he could have snuck into the first round for the right team. What a draft the Giants are having. I also really liked cornerback Deonte Banks on Thursday. They have come out of the first two days with three of my top 45 prospects.

Chad Reuter/NFL.com:

Grade: A

The Giants sent the third-round pick received from Kansas City for receiver Kadarius Toney to Las Vegas for tight end Darren Waller — a player swap I think most teams would make. Schmitz solidifies the pivot in New York for the next decade as a stout but relatively nimble interior blocker. Trading up for the explosive Hyatt in the third round made sense, as the Giants need more speed on the outside.

Pro Football Network calls Schmitz one of the biggest steals of Day 2. Ian Valentino writes:

The New York Giants have had an incredibly utilitarian draft, checking off massive roster needs after their surprising playoff run in 2022. While being so true to need can lead to poor results where better players at other positions were passed on, the Giants have nailed their draft. Cornerback Deonte Banks is an excellent fit for Wink Martindale, and second-round pick John Michael Schmitz will start immediately at center. Schmitz will stabilize the Giants’ center position for years to come. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein lauded his impressive polish and “tenacity” in the run game, giving him an edge that’ll fit the Giants’ culture perfectly. Best fit for a zone-running scheme that Big Blue often features for star rusher Saquon Barkley, Schmitz will maximize any opportunity he’s given to work in space. The Giants have devoted a significant number of assets to fix this offensive line over the past three years. Schmitz isn’t the final piece — both guard spots have some long-term questions — but he’s the best-case scenario to man a much-improved unit that needed a foundational piece in the middle.

33rd Team gave the Schmitz selection a ‘B’ and the Hyatt pick an ‘A+’. Of the Hyatt pick, 33rd Team said:

Jalin Hyatt is perhaps the most explosive wide receiver in the draft. He hits top speed quickly and will give the Giants a downfield threat to stretch the defense. He is not just an athlete, he is polished and understands how to run routes and set up defenders.

Walter Football gave the Schmitz pick an ‘A’ and the Hyatt selection an ‘A+’.

SB Nation gave both selections ‘A’ grades.