Giants news, 4/29: Day 3 of the draft, John Michael Schmitz, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Giants draft Schmitz, Hyatt on second day of draft

The Giants selected two players on Friday they had been connected to in the days leading up to the draft — Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Schmitz was selected with the 57th overall pick in the second round and fills a need for the the Giants who lost starting center Jon Feliciano and backup Nick Gates in free agency. Interior offensive line was a priority for the Giants heading into the draft, especially a potential starting center at some point in the draft.

Hyatt was drafted in the third round when for the second time in two days general manager Joe Schoen traded up for a player they had targeted, sending picks Nos. 89 and 128 to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for pick No. 73.

Hyatt is an explosive player with the ability to create separation despite his size, making him a good fit for the type of wideout New York often looks for. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect in the draft, and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN predicted he would be drafted in the early second round.

Going into Day 3, the Giants have four picks — one in Round 5 (No. 172), one in Round 6 (No. 209) and two in Round 7 (Nos. 243 and 254).

Other Giant observations

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale should be very happy with how things unfolded. He had a solid pass-defending unit last season—one that ranked 15th in passing yards allowed—but it didn’t regularly generate takeaways. The Giants recorded a league-low six interceptions on the season. Though he only had two interceptions in college, Banks has the tools to become an early playmaker and turnover-producer.

First round pick Deonte Banks does not lack for confidence

Giants Grade: D. Since they traded down again after that, the Jaguars were obviously open to moving down further and they still traded with the Giants, which has me believe that nobody tried to jump them or the Giants simply overpaid. And that’s why the Jaguars accepted their offer and not another offer.

Grade: A-. Banks is a great fit for the cornerback-needy Giants, who ranked 22nd in pass-defense DVOA in 2022. The former Maryland star is a twitchy athlete with good size who plays with anticipation in coverage. I’m not enamored of the fact that New York had to give up two picks (no. 160 and no. 240) to move up one spot to make this pick, but both are late-rounders, so I won’t ding them too much.

Banks enters the building

Banks’ performance against Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. this past season opened a lot of eyes, limiting him to five catches for 68 yards with two breakups.

The most exciting part of Deonte Banks’ first-round selection isn’t just that the Giants got a talented player at a premium position of need.

