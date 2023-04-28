NFL Draft results 2023: Day 2 open thread

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, encompassing Rounds 2 and 3, is here. There will be plenty of non-New York Giants intrigue, and you can use this thread throughout the evening to discuss what takes place.

Where will quarterback Will Levis, who fell out of Round 1 despite analytics saying there was less than a 1% chance of that happening, finally land? What about Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker?

Where do players like Alabama safety Brian Branch, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who were expected to be selected in the first round, end up?

Will the centers, John Michael Schmitz and Joe Tippmann, last until the Giants select at No. 57?

Discuss it all with other Giants fans right here, and be sure to keep checking the site for our Giants coverage as the night unfolds.

