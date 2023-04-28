Deonte Banks: I knew the Giants were going to take me if I was available

Deonte Banks met with the New York Giants many times through the pre-draft process. They took him out to dinner. He met with the coaches at the facility and followed up with defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson the following week. He also met Henderson in the meeting room.

So as Banks started to slip in the draft, he knew there was one spot that he would not get past.

“I already knew if I made it to 25, it was going to be the Giants,”Banks said on Thursday night. “I already knew.”

But he did admit he didn’t think it was all that likely he would be there. The Giants, on the other hand, are thrilled that Banks was there at 24, where they traded up to secure his services.

Banks is confident that he’ll be able to step in as a Week 1 starter, saying he’s ready to compete in the Giants’ cornerback room, though it will be tough. Truthfully, the starting spot opposite Adoree’ Jackson was begging for a first-round talent, and Banks’ aggressive press coverage makes him a perfect fit there.

About the Giants’ coaching staff, Banks said, “I like them. They cool. They have a unique kind of character. I loved them. It was a great meeting.” He explained that although he never met Wink Martindale while at Maryland, he’s pretty familiar with the coach’s defense, as the Giants laid out the rudiments for him during their meetings. As a Baltimore guy, he also watched a lot of Martindale’s Baltimore defense.

Banks likened his game to Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore. The description he gave for his own playing style is “fun.”

The game for Banks that truly brought him on the map in the draft was his play against Ohio State and Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the top receivers in the nation. About his performance in that game, Banks commented, “I think [I] opened a lot [of eyes]. I played really well against [them]. ... It was a good game to watch from a scouting perspective, and it was a real good year for me personally. I played well.”

Overall, here’s how Banks described his feelings about being drafted: “I couldn’t even tell you. Like, I don’t know, it means so much to me. I couldn’t even tell you how much it means to me. That’s how much it means to me. I can’t even express how good this feels.”

The Giants are ecstatic to have Banks on board as evidenced by the bear hug Martindale gave Joe Schoen after the pick. They can only hope the rest of their board falls the same way