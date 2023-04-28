New York Giants NFL Draft 2023 results: Giants select Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee in Round 3

With their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, 73rd overall, the New York Giants selected Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

After trading up for cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round, the Giants traded up again to make sure they came away with a receiver. Hyatt is an explosive player with the ability to create separation despite his size, making him a good fit for the type of wideout New York often looks for.

The Giants sent picks Nos. 89 and 128 to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for pick No. 73.

BBV’s Chris Pflum gave Hyatt an overall grade of 7.7 in his prospect profile:

“Hyatt will have the most value for a team running a vertical passing game – or looking to add a vertical threat. However, his speed and ability as a ball carrier should allow him to fit in almost any offense commonly called in the NFL.

“He’s the type of player who can provide instant offense as a vertical receiver or in run-after-catch opportunities. He also shows enough savvy as a route runner (on the routes he was asked to run) to give confidence that he can adapt to more sophisticated offenses relatively quickly.

“Hyatt’s size might be a bigger concern for teams. He is on the slight side for an NFL wide receiver and he might need to be protected from bigger, physical corners by alignment and scheme.”

Some other analysts were even higher on Hyatt. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect in the draft, and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN predicted he would be drafted in the early second round.

What others are saying

The Giants are getting lauded all around for taking a receiver many didn’t expect to be available this late in the draft.

SB Nation gave the Giants an ‘A’:

This is a great pick for New York, in getting a player who will stretch the field in Hyatt. He’s a limited route runner, but he has natural hands and can force a defense to adjust to his speed. The Giants have a lot of slot receivers, but none with the verticality of Hyatt.

The 33rd Team gave out an ‘A+’:

Hyatt is perhaps the most explosive wide receiver in the draft. He hits top speed quickly and will give the Giants a downfield threat to stretch the defense. He is not just an athlete, he is polished, understands how to run routes and set up defenders.

And The Athletic graded New York an ‘A-’:

If the Giants were looking for a downfield burner — think Desean Jackson — they found him in Hyatt. He ran a 4.40 at the combine, but his acceleration dwarfs that time. Hyatt had 20 catches of 20-plus yards — seven receptions of 50-plus yards — and led the nation in virtually every deep ball category. Last season Hyatt (6-0, 176) caught 67 passes (89 targets) for 1,267 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns at 18.9 yards per catch. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and became the 13th unanimous All-American in Tennessee history. Hyatt played about 89 percent of his snaps from the slot and was a mismatch against virtually every defender. He caught five touchdown passes against Alabama in a last-second victory. Although Hyatt is unrefined and raw, his speed will make him a weapon every time he takes the field.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 24 from Jacksonville) — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2 (No. 57) — John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Round 3 (No. 73 from Los Angeles Rams) — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 4 (No. 128) —

Round 5 (No. 172) —

Round 6 (No. 209) —

Round 7 (No. 243) —

Round 7 (No. 254) —

How to watch the rest of the draft

When: Rounds 4-7, Saturday, April 29 at Noon ET.

TV: ESPN and NFL Network

SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio; and ESPN Radio

Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps.

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Other BBV platforms

BBV on Twitter

BBV on Facebook

BBV on Instagram

BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms)

BBV on YouTube