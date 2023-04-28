New York Giants NFL Draft 2023 results: Giants select John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota in Round 2

With their second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, No. 57 overall, the New York Giants on Friday night selected Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.

The Giants lost starting center Jon Feliciano and backup Nick Gates in free agency, and had been expected to target a potential starting center at some point in the draft.

Schmitz and Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin were considered the top two centers in the draft. Tippmann went to the New York Jets with the 43rd overall pick, so the Giants had to sweat through 14 picks before being able to land Schmitz.

In his Schmitz prospect profile, BBV’s Chris Pflum wrote:

“Schmitz projects as a starting center with scheme diversity at the NFL level.

“Schmitz should be a good starting center early in his career and has the ability to play for a team that uses man-gap, zone schemes, or a diverse blocking scheme. He has enough play strength for power schemes, the athleticism for movement-bases schemes, and the football IQ to execute either (or both).

“Schmitz should also appeal to teams as a pass protector as well as a run blocker. He’s a smart and tough blocker who looks for work, processes the defense well, and anticipates what’s coming. What’s more, he has efficient feet and good hands to blunt rushes or engage with run defenders.

“Teams that value size or top-end athleticism might slide Schmitz down their draft boards some, but he comes with a very high floor that few prospects can match. Other centers might have higher theoretical ceilings, but Schmitz should be a very safe pick who can start immediately and be a 10-year stalwart on an offensive line.”

Where does he fit?

Schmitz figures to be the team’s Day 1 starting center.

What others are saying

SB Nation gave the pick an ‘A’ grade:

Schmitz was my top center in the draft, a tough and physical center who will play through the whistle. The Giants fortified the center position here.

ESPN said:

Pre-Draft Analysis Schmitz is a powerful drive blocker who finishes at a high rate. He’s an effective zone blocker who understands angles and presses the play-side shoulder. He gets set quickly, rewraps his hands and rarely gives ground to bull rushers in pass protection. He masks average mirror-and-slide quickness with great awareness and good balance. — Steve Muench Matt Miller’s NFL comp: Creed Humphrey Post-Draft Analysis This is an excellent pick in terms of value and filling a need. Schmitz steps into the starting center role on day one and has the talent to stay there for years if he stays healthy. — Muench

33rd Team gave the pick a ‘B’ grade:

The Giants needed a center and they got their man in the second round. Schmitz is a tough player who will not back down from a fight and has the instincts to lead an NFL offensive line. He does not have any rare athletic trait, but was productive at the end of the day.

