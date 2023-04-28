Giants news, 4/28: Deonte Banks is the pick, Day 2 of the NFL Draft, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, trading a fifth- and seventh-round draft pick to Jacksonville Jaguars to move up one spot.

Banks, who had some of the top scores at the NFL Combine, is an excellent fit in Wink Martindale’s defense. Banks still has some work to do on the finer points of playing coverage without getting grabby, but he’s versatile and should fit well in the Giants’ scheme and aggressive culture.

At 60feeteet and just under 200 pounds, the Maryland product is a good-sized and very athletic corner who shouldimmediately start opposite of Adoree’ Jackson.

From BBV’s 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Wink may be the happiest guy in the building

The Giants surely will draft players who don’t visit, as there are plenty of other exposures during the pre-draft process — Senior Bowl, combine, pro day, private workouts. Schoen and coach Brian Daboll attended the pro days at Ohio State and TCU, so they were able to spend extensive time with prospects from those schools then.

But Schoen’s limited track record suggests he will favor players who had visits,

Around the league

NFL Draft grades 2023: Instant grade of every first round pick | SBNation.com

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking Top 100 Prospects In This Year’s Class | The 33rd Team

2023 NFL Draft: Top 50 Best Available Prospects Remaining | ProFootballNetwork.com

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia’s Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall | NFL.com

Texans trade up to nab Will Anderson with third overall pick | ProFootballTalk

Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to terms on five-year, $260 million contract | NFL.com

Eagles, Cardinals settle Gannon tampering probe with trade | ESPN

Justin Herbert hopes to start throwing in the coming weeks | ProFootballTalk

QB Kyler Murray reportedly 'moving along well' in ACL rehab | NFL.com

Tee Higgins at Bengals voluntary workouts this week | ProFootballTalk

Jaguars starting left tackle facing suspension of up to six games for violating NFL’s PED policy | CBSSports.com

Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be announced in May | ProFootballTalk

Aaron Rodgers set to make more than $107 million in 2024 | CBSSports.com

Monti Ossenfort: I don't foresee a DeAndre Hopkins trade happening | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio