Giants news, 4/28: Deonte Banks is the pick, Day 2 of the NFL Draft, more headlines

Instant analysis: Giants get much-needed CB with selection of Deonte Banks in Round 1 | Big Blue View
The New York Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, trading a fifth- and seventh-round draft pick to Jacksonville Jaguars to move up one spot.
Banks, who had some of the top scores at the NFL Combine, is an excellent fit in Wink Martindale’s defense. Banks still has some work to do on the finer points of playing coverage without getting grabby, but he’s versatile and should fit well in the Giants’ scheme and aggressive culture.
At 60feeteet and just under 200 pounds, the Maryland product is a good-sized and very athletic corner who shouldimmediately start opposite of Adoree’ Jackson.
From BBV’s 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Wink may be the happiest guy in the building
Breaking down the Giants’ pre-draft visits: Who came and what it means | The Athletic
The Giants surely will draft players who don’t visit, as there are plenty of other exposures during the pre-draft process — Senior Bowl, combine, pro day, private workouts. Schoen and coach Brian Daboll attended the pro days at Ohio State and TCU, so they were able to spend extensive time with prospects from those schools then.
But Schoen’s limited track record suggests he will favor players who had visits,
