Instant analysis: Giants get much-needed CB with selection of Deonte Banks in Round 1

With the 24th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

The Giants threw a bit of a curveball here, jumping up one spot to secure Their Guy, and get the cornerback they need for their defense. Banks is a good-sized and very athletic corner who will immediately start opposite of Adoree; Jackson.

It seemed incredibly unlikely just a few hours ago that Banks would be there when the Giants made their selection, but somehow he fell out of the top 20 picks. Banks should be an excellent fit in Wink Martindale’s defense, as I noted in my Prospect Profile of him.

“Banks has experience in both man and zone schemes and should be able to execute almost any coverage scheme asked of him. That said, Banks athleticism and physicality would be best used in an aggressive coverage scheme that uses plenty of man coverage. His football IQ would also allow him to be useful in defenses that use coverage rotations to disguise blitz packages.”

Banks isn’t a ballhawk, but he has a rare athletic profile and should be an immediate boost to a defense that was entirely too leaky in 2022. Banks still has some work to do on the finer points of playing coverage without getting grabby, but he’s versatile and should fit well in the Giants’ scheme and aggressive culture.

There’s plenty of time to analyze all the implications of the pick, but a year after having to make due with whoever they could find at corner, the Giants have solidified their starting duo.