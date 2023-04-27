Giants fans react to selection of Deonte Banks in NFL Draft

The New York Giants’ 2023 first-round pick is now officially in the books.

The odds held true. The +140 favorite position of cornerback was where they went: Deonte Banks from Maryland is joining their defensive back room. This was an ideal scenario for the Giants, who got a shot at Banks after he and Joey Porter Jr. slipped into the 20s.

The 6-foot, 197-pound corner ran a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash. He is an elite athlete with the ability to play all over in Wink Martindale’s attacking defense.

To ensure that they could acquire Banks rather than any other team that might have wanted to move up, the Giants traded up one spot with the Jaguars, sending picks 160 and 240 to Jacksonville.

Some of Giants Twitter was pretty disappointed when Jordan Addison went off the board to the Vikings with the 23rd pick. After the pick, some of those fans continued to be dismayed that Joe Schoen did not trade up higher for one of the top receivers in the draft. However, many fans seem to love the pick.

Deonte Banks fills a clear need for the #Giants, and he's a freak athlete. Going to be fun to watch. #NYGiants #nfldraft — Alex Larsen (@alexjjlarsen) April 28, 2023

Great pick by the Giants. Banks has prototype size and speed #NYGiants — The Great Puckettini (@Ryan07777631) April 28, 2023

Wish Jordan Addison was still there but welcome Deonte Banks #NYGiants — ੴ (@ygbrodie0) April 28, 2023

Loooove the pick!!! Deonte Banks Day 1 starter who makes the Giants D a top 5 unit. Wink’s gonna feast! #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/dbO0ExiWja — Neal Lynch (@realcinch) April 28, 2023

I really like Deonte Banks. Wink must LOVE him! He was hugging EVERYONE in the War Room! #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft — Ryan Stern (@rstern33) April 28, 2023

#NYGiants have now selected Deonte Banks. An elite cornerback with speed to keep up with the elite receivers. One of the most athletic CBs in the league. Giants gave up 6k yards last season so this addresses that.



Grade: A#NYGiants #NFLDRAFT — Perfect Spiral (@psppod) April 28, 2023

GOOD JOB GMEN BANKS WAS WHAT WE NEEDED #NYGiants #DraftNFL — Mr. ConFident QUE (@jOWTb) April 28, 2023

The Giants clearly valued Banks over Porter Jr. if they traded up for the former with both available. Drafts are not won or lost on draft night, but on the surface, at least, it seems like a very solid pick for New York. How they approach the rest of the draft will determine whether fans will still be disappointed by the lack of a first-round receiver.