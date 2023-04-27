NFL mock draft roundup: Kiper, McShay, Jeremiah, Schrager differ on picks for NY Giants

It is time for one final round of mock draft before we get to the real 2023 NFL Draft. Mel Kiper, Todd, McShay, Peter Schrager and Daniel Jeremiah are among those who have released final mock drafts since Wednesday night, so let’s see what each of these heavyweights thinks the New York Giants will do with the 25th overall pick.
Todd McShay — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Yes, the Giants just traded for Darren Waller, but he’s turning 31 years old and hasn’t played a complete season since 2020. And besides, the top three receivers are off the board and Mayer — my No. 19 overall prospect — is still available. He’s a different kind of tight end than Waller; he’s a reliable target in the pass game and displays awesome strength after the catch, but he will also take care of business as an in-line blocker.
Valentine’s View
McShay joins a bandwagon of insiders who have connected Mayer to the Giants this week. Zay Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Deonte Banks and Emmanuel Forbes are all off the board. This would not be my favorite use of the 25th pick, but enough insiders have discussed it this week that I have to believe it is a real possibility.
Mel Kiper — Jordan Addison, WR, USC
With Porter off the board, I’m pivoting to the best available wide receiver. Addison starred out of the slot at Pitt, but he played more out wide after transferring to USC. He has some versatility. He can create yards after the catch and pick up first downs on crossers and slants. The Giants would be adding to their offseason pass-catching overhaul.
Valentine’s View
Again, not my favorite pick but understandable. Flowers and Smith-Njigba are off the board. So are Banks, Forbes, Joey Porter Jr. and Mayer. Dalton Kincaid is still here, and if the Giants are considering tight ends that might intrigue me.
Daniel Jeremiah — Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
Jeremiah writes:
Branch is one of the more versatile players in this class, and Wink Martindale’s defense is built on having versatile pieces.
Valentine’s View
You know I would be fine with this pick, having earlier listed Branch as one of ‘my guys’ in Round 1. Branch would be an excellent piece to add to the back end of the Giants’ defense.
Peter Schrager — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
This selection would be prime tabloid fodder in New York, but with Saquon Barkley’s future in limbo, Joe Schoen gets another back in Gibbs, who can contribute on special teams and play out wide, as well.
Valentine’s View
Whoa! This pick would be a stunner, and what really intrigues me is that Schrager makes his picks based off intel he gets from within the league. So, Pete, call me. I want to know what you know. I don’t see this happening, for all the same reasons I recently wrote that the Giants should not draft Bijan Robinson. Still, it sure would make things interesting.
Mock draft tracker
Our final mock draft tracker includes 97 mock drafts. I know, I know — if I had really worked at it I could have gotten to an even 100. But, hey, gotta save some strength for Thursday night when the real action happens.
Wide receiver rules the roost in this final tracker, with 47 mock drafts (48.4%) giving the Giants a wide receiver in Round 1. Addison was the choice in 15 mocks, Flowers 13 and Quentin Johnston of TCU 12.
Only 14 mock drafts (14.4%) have the Giants selecting a cornerback in Round 1. The most often selected cornerback is Emmanuel Forbes, who was chosen five times.
There are 13 mock drafts (13.4%) giving the Giants a center. Eight of those chose John Michael Schmitz, four gave the Giants Joe Tippmann and one (Cris Collinsworth, I see you) chose Luke Wypler in Round 1.
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|4/27
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/27
|ESPN (McShay)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|4/27
|NFL.com (Schrager)
|Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
|4/27
|San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/26
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/26
|Pro Football Focus (Collinsworth)
|Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
|4/26
|33rd Team (Meirov)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|4/26
|NFL.com (Davis)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/26
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|4/26
|Yahoo Sports (McDonald)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/26
|Heavy (Lombardo)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/26
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|4/26
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/26
|Draft Network (Fowler)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/25
|Walter Football
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/25
|Tankathon
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/25
|FOX Sports (Klatt)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/25
|CBS (Schneier)
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|4/25
|CBS (Prisco)
|Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
|4/25
|Outkick (Salguero)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/25
|Pro Football Network (Hasan)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/25
|NBC Sports (Florio)
|Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
|4/25
|LA Times (Farmer)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|4/25
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/25
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/25
|Walter Football
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|4/25
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State
|4/24
|33rd Team (Tannenbaum/Spielman)
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|4/24
|Draftwire (Risdon)
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|4/24
|Pro Football Focus (Staff)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/24
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/24
|Big Blue View (Falato)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/24
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC (Trade up to No. 20 with Seahawks)
|4/24
|NY Daily News (Leonard)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/24
|NBC Sports (King)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|4/24
|USA Today (Davis)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/24
|NBC Sports (Dvorchak)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/24
|Sun Sentinel (Perkins)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/24
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/24
|SB Nation (Staff)
|Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
|4/24
|33rd Team (Staff)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/23
|Draft Network (Eisner)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/23
|CBS (Benjamin)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (Trade up to No. 18 with Detroit Lions)
|4/23
|Touchdown Wire (Barbieri)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/23
|CBS (Hunt)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/23
|AL.com
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/23
|Houston Chronicle
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/22
|NY Post (Serby)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/22
|Pro Football Network (Valentino)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/21
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Steve Avila, iOL, TCU
|4/21
|Draftwire (Miller)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/21
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/20
|CBS (Edwards)
|Steve Avila, iOL, TCU
|4/20
|CBS (Brinson)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/20
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/20
|The Huddle (Hickey)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/20
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema/Rogers)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/19
|CBS (Jones)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (Trade up to No. 20 with Seattle)
|4/19
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/19
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|4/19
|FOX Sports (Staff)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/19
|Pro Football Network (Caplan
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/19
|Draftwire (Popejoy)
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|4/19
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/19
|Pro Football Focus (Renner)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|4/19
|DraftTek
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|4/19
|NFL Trade Rumors (Bouda)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/18
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
|4/17
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/17
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/17
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/16
|CBS (Dubin)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4/16
|Chicago Tribune (Biggs)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/15
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/14
|CBS (Stackpole)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|4/14
|The Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/14
|Huddle Report (Long)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/13
|The Huddle (Gallo)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|4/13
|Pro Football Focus (Brown)
|Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
|4/13
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Steve Avila, iOL, TCU
|4/12
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|4/11
|Stacking The Board (Marino)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/11
|NFL.com (Lewis)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/11
|Pro Football Network (Pauline)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/11
|Football Outsiders (Robinson)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/10
|Draft Countdown (Menendez)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/10
|NBC Sports (Rogers)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/10
|Pro Football Focus (Monson)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/9
|Draft Network (McKessy)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/8
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/7
|The Athletic (Baumgartner)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|4/6
|Draft Kings (Gresham)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/6
|NFL.com (Rank)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/6
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
|4/2
|With the First Pick (Matthews)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/1
|NFL Spin Zone (Bedinger)
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|4/1
|Chicago Sun-Times (Lieser)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
