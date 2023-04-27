NFL mock draft roundup: Kiper, McShay, Jeremiah, Schrager differ on picks for NY Giants

It is time for one final round of mock draft before we get to the real 2023 NFL Draft. Mel Kiper, Todd, McShay, Peter Schrager and Daniel Jeremiah are among those who have released final mock drafts since Wednesday night, so let’s see what each of these heavyweights thinks the New York Giants will do with the 25th overall pick.

Todd McShay — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

McShay writes:

Yes, the Giants just traded for Darren Waller, but he’s turning 31 years old and hasn’t played a complete season since 2020. And besides, the top three receivers are off the board and Mayer — my No. 19 overall prospect — is still available. He’s a different kind of tight end than Waller; he’s a reliable target in the pass game and displays awesome strength after the catch, but he will also take care of business as an in-line blocker.

Valentine’s View

McShay joins a bandwagon of insiders who have connected Mayer to the Giants this week. Zay Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Deonte Banks and Emmanuel Forbes are all off the board. This would not be my favorite use of the 25th pick, but enough insiders have discussed it this week that I have to believe it is a real possibility.

Mel Kiper — Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Kiper writes:

With Porter off the board, I’m pivoting to the best available wide receiver. Addison starred out of the slot at Pitt, but he played more out wide after transferring to USC. He has some versatility. He can create yards after the catch and pick up first downs on crossers and slants. The Giants would be adding to their offseason pass-catching overhaul.

Valentine’s View

Again, not my favorite pick but understandable. Flowers and Smith-Njigba are off the board. So are Banks, Forbes, Joey Porter Jr. and Mayer. Dalton Kincaid is still here, and if the Giants are considering tight ends that might intrigue me.

Daniel Jeremiah — Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Jeremiah writes:

Branch is one of the more versatile players in this class, and Wink Martindale’s defense is built on having versatile pieces.

Valentine’s View

You know I would be fine with this pick, having earlier listed Branch as one of ‘my guys’ in Round 1. Branch would be an excellent piece to add to the back end of the Giants’ defense.

Peter Schrager — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Schrager writes:

This selection would be prime tabloid fodder in New York, but with Saquon Barkley’s future in limbo, Joe Schoen gets another back in Gibbs, who can contribute on special teams and play out wide, as well.

Valentine’s View

Whoa! This pick would be a stunner, and what really intrigues me is that Schrager makes his picks based off intel he gets from within the league. So, Pete, call me. I want to know what you know. I don’t see this happening, for all the same reasons I recently wrote that the Giants should not draft Bijan Robinson. Still, it sure would make things interesting.

Mock draft tracker

Our final mock draft tracker includes 97 mock drafts. I know, I know — if I had really worked at it I could have gotten to an even 100. But, hey, gotta save some strength for Thursday night when the real action happens.

Wide receiver rules the roost in this final tracker, with 47 mock drafts (48.4%) giving the Giants a wide receiver in Round 1. Addison was the choice in 15 mocks, Flowers 13 and Quentin Johnston of TCU 12.

Only 14 mock drafts (14.4%) have the Giants selecting a cornerback in Round 1. The most often selected cornerback is Emmanuel Forbes, who was chosen five times.

There are 13 mock drafts (13.4%) giving the Giants a center. Eight of those chose John Michael Schmitz, four gave the Giants Joe Tippmann and one (Cris Collinsworth, I see you) chose Luke Wypler in Round 1.