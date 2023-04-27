Giants news, 4/27: Draft Day, look at the new draft room, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants have 10 picks in the upcoming draft with the high priority needs for the Giants are at cornerback, wide receiver, and center/guard.

DraftKings is offering odds on the position the player that will be selected at 25 by Big Blue— Cornerback is at +140 and wide receiver: +150. With buzz increasing around Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer earlier this week, at +650 for tight end may be a value bet.

Other areas the team is expected to address over the next three days include safety, running back and defensive line.

Other Giant observations

Best Case: Giants are able to take a top receiver at No. 25. If the rumors of NFL teams not being particularly high on this draft class are true, it works in the Giants’ favor. They may be able to stay put and have their choice of any receiver not named Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Worst Case: Giants overreact to Saquon Barkley’s refusal to play on the franchise tag, take a running back in the first round. The Giants using a first-round pick on a running back again would be a waste of value. After overachieving in 2022, New York needs to take steps to make sure it wasn’t a fluke. Replacing Barkley with Texas’ Bijan Robinson or Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs would just be treading water.

Free agency has already changed things for some Giants that played prominent roles last season and the draft will change things even more.

No more magnets in the Giants hi-tech war room

First look inside the NEW draft room



"Giants Life: The Process" : https://t.co/k67hmSgYHi pic.twitter.com/3LWEUUGmzd — New York Giants (@Giants) April 25, 2023

New York Giants: Take a Corner or Wide Receiver in the First Round

Two of the biggest holes the Giants have on their team right now are at corner and wide receiver, so they should look to upgrade one of them with the No. 25 pick. Outside of Adoree’ Jackson, New York’s secondary could use a lot of work. Someone like Deonte Banks, Joey Porter Jr. or Emmanuel Forbes would give Jackson a good running mate on the opposite side of the field. Even after trading tight end Darren Waller, the Giants should add some size in their receiving corps. Quentin Johnston would do exactly that.

Giants receive: LB Devin White; Buccaneers receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 89)

The New York Giants are on the up-and-up, but they shouldn't be satisfied entering the 2023 season without acquiring at least one more proven asset for their defense. They could use a middle-round pick in the draft to bring one in, as several options may be available to them right now.

To get a better handle on the group, The Athletic spoke with an NFL executive, an NFL assistant coach and an NFL scout. Each evaluator placed Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt a rung below the other four receivers, so here are breakdowns of Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison and TCU’s Quentin Johnston from the experts.

USC’s Addison talks about possibility of being a Giant

USC WR Jordan Addison says he's heard from the Giants "a lot" during the draft process:



"I'd love to be out there." pic.twitter.com/FjzOHicJPK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 26, 2023

25. New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Giants offense has a fever, and the only prescription is more wide receiver. Seeing the production that the Giants' wide receiver room was able to get despite their talent deficiencies was remarkable, but an upgrade is truly necessary and Addison would help Big Blue get there.

Jordan Raanan’s pick at 25: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

With five cornerbacks off the board, this was a tough decision between Johnston and USC’s Jordan Addison after the Giants put a ton of pre-draft work into the top of the wide receiver class. In the end, Johnston was the choice because he brings something they don’t have on the roster: size (6-foot-3) and more vertical playmaking ability. They can never have enough playmakers for quarterback Daniel Jones, especially after they signed him to a $160 million contract this offseason.

25. New York Giants: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Charlotte Carroll writes “This was a tough decision. I’ve been weighing the wide receiver vs. cornerback debate for a long time, and as we inch closer to the draft, I’m leaning toward cornerback given the Giants’ offseason additions. New York could definitely still use a top wide receiver, and I was tempted to go with TCU’s Quentin Johnston. There was even a part of me that wanted to go with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, someone who would enhance the line for years to come. Instead, I went with Ringo because I just think he’s so intriguing as a prospect because of his age and size.”

ProFootballNetwork.com’s Tony Pauline’s takes Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz for the Giants.

An outside corner is a priority, but center is still a big need. There is a faction in the building that likes Zay Flowers, and the Giants have a preference for Boston College players. I’m going to ride John Michael Schmitz to the very end. He’s been my pick for the Giants in every mock draft this year. Bryan Bresee is also a consideration for this spot.

25. New York Giants Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Rick Spielman offers that the Giants “could use another receiver, but Banks is the best player available at this spot. He’s a press-man cover-type cornerback who can also play off-coverage. He does have ball skills, and he tested out of the gym at the combine. Banks is a willing enough tackler in run support to be a Day 1 starter. This is a big need for the Giants to fill.

The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft | The Ringer

25. Emmanuel Forbes, defensive back, Mississippi State

Forbes is extremely skinny, yes, but it’s also hard to argue against his FBS-record six pick-sixes. The former Bulldogs star has rare instincts in coverage, and he brings the Giants some much-needed talent for the takeaway (New York tied for dead last in interceptions in 2022).

Joe Schoen promises to consider all avenues to come away with right players in this year's draft. Here's Art Stapleton's final prediction for what Giants will do

Round 1, No. 25: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2, No. 57: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Round 3, No. 89: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 4, No. 128: Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Round 5, 160: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State

Round 5, 172: Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Round 6, No. 209: Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Round 7, No. 240: Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh

Round 7, No. 243: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan

Round 7, No. 254: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Around the league

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Super Bowl III trophy 'looks lonely' | ESPN

With no bitterness, Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says long goodbye to Packers fans on Instagram | NJ.com

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort willing to move No. 3 overall pick ‘if the trade makes sense’ | NFL.com

C.J. Stroud: I'm a football player, not a test taker | ProFootballTalk

Bryce Young: I focus on what I can control, I can't grow any taller | ProFootballTalk

Commanders declining DE Chase Young’s fifth-year option | NFL.com

Titans to get $760M in city bonds as part of record stadium funding | ESPN.com

Former 5-Star Recruits With 1st-Round Potential in 2024 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

