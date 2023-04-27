NFL Draft results 2023: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Put the mock drafts away. Finish up the pizza delivery order. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. with even more mystery than usual surrounding where the top prospects will end up.
It’s a long wait until the New York Giants’ selection at No. 25, but there will be plenty of excitement before then. Is Bryce Young a lock to go No. 1 overall? Is C.J. Stroud actually falling down the board?
This post will be updated throughout the night with live reactions and analysis. Stay with us as the draft unfolds, and use the comment section below to give us your thoughts on how things shake up.
Live Updates
[8:19 p.m.] Bryce Young is the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft — size concerns, smokescreens, and suspicious Reddit posts be damned. Twelve years after drafting Cam Newton at No. 1, the Panthers look for another reset with another Heisman quarterback in a wide-open NFC South.
[8:07 p.m.] Every year I write some witty line about how fun it is to boo Roger Goodell, but at this point I just feel bad for the guy. But Kansas City is LOUD.
[7:57 p.m.] The draft hasn’t even started, and the Eagles are already involved in cheating! (Kidding. Kind of.) Actually, it’s the Cardinals who messed up and will be sending draft picks to Philadelphia to resolve a tampering concern.
Joint statement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/tXLDg278Zg— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2023
Round 1 pick tracker
No. 1 — Carolina Panthers
No. 2 — Houston Texans
No. 3 — Arizona Cardinals
No. 4 — Indianapolis Colts
No. 5 — Seattle Seahawks
No. 6 — Detroit Lions
No. 7 — Las Vegas Raiders
No. 8 — Atlanta Falcons
No. 9 — Chicago Bears
No. 10 — Philadelphia Eagles
No. 11 — Tennessee Titans
No. 12 — Houston Texans
No. 13 — New York Jets
No. 14 — New England Patriots
No. 15 — Green Bay Packers
No. 16 — Washington Commanders
No. 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 18 — Detroit Lions
No. 19 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 20 — Seattle Seahawks
No. 21 — Los Angeles Chargers
No. 22 — Baltimore Ravens
No. 23 — Minnesota Vikings
No. 24 — Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 25 — New York Giants
No. 26 — Dallas Cowboys
No. 27 — Buffalo Bills
No. 28 — Cincinnati Bengals
No. 29 — New Orleans Saints
No. 30 — Philadelphia Eagles
No. 31 — Kansas City Chiefs
