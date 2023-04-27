NFL Draft results 2023: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Put the mock drafts away. Finish up the pizza delivery order. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. with even more mystery than usual surrounding where the top prospects will end up.

It’s a long wait until the New York Giants’ selection at No. 25, but there will be plenty of excitement before then. Is Bryce Young a lock to go No. 1 overall? Is C.J. Stroud actually falling down the board?

This post will be updated throughout the night with live reactions and analysis. Stay with us as the draft unfolds, and use the comment section below to give us your thoughts on how things shake up.

Live Updates

[8:19 p.m.] Bryce Young is the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft — size concerns, smokescreens, and suspicious Reddit posts be damned. Twelve years after drafting Cam Newton at No. 1, the Panthers look for another reset with another Heisman quarterback in a wide-open NFC South.

[8:07 p.m.] Every year I write some witty line about how fun it is to boo Roger Goodell, but at this point I just feel bad for the guy. But Kansas City is LOUD.

[7:57 p.m.] The draft hasn’t even started, and the Eagles are already involved in cheating! (Kidding. Kind of.) Actually, it’s the Cardinals who messed up and will be sending draft picks to Philadelphia to resolve a tampering concern.

Joint statement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/tXLDg278Zg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2023

Round 1 pick tracker

No. 1 — Carolina Panthers

No. 2 — Houston Texans

No. 3 — Arizona Cardinals

No. 4 — Indianapolis Colts

No. 5 — Seattle Seahawks

No. 6 — Detroit Lions

No. 7 — Las Vegas Raiders

No. 8 — Atlanta Falcons

No. 9 — Chicago Bears

No. 10 — Philadelphia Eagles

No. 11 — Tennessee Titans

No. 12 — Houston Texans

No. 13 — New York Jets

No. 14 — New England Patriots

No. 15 — Green Bay Packers

No. 16 — Washington Commanders

No. 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 18 — Detroit Lions

No. 19 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 20 — Seattle Seahawks

No. 21 — Los Angeles Chargers

No. 22 — Baltimore Ravens

No. 23 — Minnesota Vikings

No. 24 — Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 25 — New York Giants

No. 26 — Dallas Cowboys

No. 27 — Buffalo Bills

No. 28 — Cincinnati Bengals

No. 29 — New Orleans Saints

No. 30 — Philadelphia Eagles

No. 31 — Kansas City Chiefs

