Giants NFL Draft 2023: How to watch the first round

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, the Carolina Panthers will be on the clock with the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The draft will be held in Kansas City for the first time at Union Station. At 3.1 million square feet, it’s the largest event site in the history of the draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 take place on Saturday. Teams have a full 10 minutes to make their selections during Round 1, but that timer will decrease throughout the draft.

There is no consensus on who the No. 1 overall pick will be, though most mock drafts have the Panthers taking quarterback Bryce Young. There are three other quarterbacks with high odds to go in the top 10 — C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis — though their stock has been fluctuating throughout draft season.

The New York Giants will pick at No. 25 after winning a Wild Card playoff game last year, meaning their selection will be more dependent on other teams than usual. GM Joe Schoen has held his cards close to the vest, and there’s been little insight into what player or position the Giants will select. And of course, they could still trade out of the pick.

The Giants have 10 picks in total this year. Check below for viewing information, and stay with Big Blue View for updates and analysis throughout all seven rounds.

How to watch

What: The 2023 NFL Draft

When:

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (Noon)

Where: Union Station, Kansas City

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV (free trial) ESPN+, Hulu (w/ Live TV)

Sirius: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88)

ESPN Announcers: Mike Greenberg (lead) Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick (desk) Booger McFarland (desk) Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, Dianna Russini

ABC Announcers: Rece Davis (lead), Kirk Herbstreit, Todd McShay, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III

NFL Network Announcers: Rich Eisen (lead), Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, Peter Schrager