Giants news, 4/26: Draft rumors, Joe Schoen, Daniel Jones, more headlines

NFL Draft rumors: Could Joey Porter Jr. fall to Giants? - Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft rumors that might impact the New York Giants.
Pro Football Network is reporting that “Deonte Banks is the hot name at the position right now, (surpassing) Joey Porter Jr. and end up as the third cornerback off the board.”
ESPN's Todd McShay believes wide receivers Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston will all come off the board between picks 20-31 and doesn’t believe Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss gets out of the top 50.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has six players to watch at the back end of the 1st Round, including three players that have been linked to the Giants—linebacker Trenton Simpson as well as cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes and DJ Turner.
Giants NFL Draft notebook: Would GM Joe Schoen trade No. 25? What could he get? | The Athletic
Joe Schoen has only had one draft as a GM, so it’s hard to get a read on trends. But there are common ties among the Giants’ 11 picks last year that The Athletic’s Dan Duggan has picked up on.
Nine of the selections attended Power 5 conference schools, favored younger prospects, skewed toward players with strong athletic testing results (especially on Day 3), placed an emphasis on finding culture fits, and any visits this year from projected mid-to-late round prospects in their “30 Visits” should be viewed as a strong sign of interest.
Kate Mara talks about signing the National Anthem after the death of her grandfather
On her first football memory and who she'd root for if the @Giants and @Steelers played in the Super Bowl — this was really fun on Monday with a member of NFL royalty, the delightful Kate Mara:#NFL #NFLDraft #TogetherBlue #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/jJDLiVJFah— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 25, 2023
Jets trading for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers turns up heat on Giants’ Daniel Jones | NJ.com
Ultimately, winning is what matters most. If Jones doesn’t light it up and the Giants still win, it doesn’t matter what the Jets and Rodgers accomplish. But if the Jets/Rodgers thrive and Jones’ struggles result in the Giants sputtering? It’s not hard to see where that narrative will go, fair or not.
2023 NFL Draft: The biggest questions for all 32 NFL teams | PFF
New York Giants: Will They Target A Receiver In The First Round?
Even after trading for Darren Waller, the Giants should add more receiving weapons. With the No. 25 pick, New York could have an opportunity to select Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnston or Jordan Addison to bolster its receiving corps.
NFL Draft Day Predictor 2023: Forecasting Round 1, QB picks | ESPN.com
The New York Giants will have fewer choices if they want a receiver at No. 25. Flowers is more likely to be gone by then, with an approximately 35% shot he's available. Addison is a 50/50 coin flip to be on the board, and Johnston has roughly a 60% shot to be there.
Why Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. is flying up PFF’s draft board | PFF
Anthony Johnson Jr., a five-year starter at Iowa State, made a seamless transition from cornerback to safety this past season. He was an unsung hero for a Cyclones defense that was one of the best in the country. He was also a consistent performer, having never finished a season with a sub-69.4 overall grade.
ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan noted on his podcast this week that the Giants defensive coaches "love him."
Center Schmitz’s Bobby Johnson connection and Bills’ priorities are possible Giant clues | New York Daily News
Schmitz, a redshirt who took advantage of a sixth year with the NCAA’s COVID-19 exception, made 35 starts at Minnesota and was named a 2022 First-Team All-American. He showed he could lead veterans and underclassmen alike.
A look at how much cap space the Giants have right now for next year
A snapshot look at projected 2024 #NFL Cap Space (based on a $235M league cap)— Spotrac (@spotrac) April 24, 2023
HOU: $132M
CHI: $124M
NE: $103M
TEN: $88M
IND: $82M
NYG: $80M
DET: $80M
CIN: $65M
LAR: $62M
CAR: $54M
...
LAC: -$67M
CLE: -$75M
NO: -$78Mhttps://t.co/xA7q2eajZu
Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0 | NFL.com
25. New York Giants. Zay Flowers, Boston College, WR.
"Danny Dimes" with explosive playmakers will enable the Giants offense to take the next step in Year 2 of the Brian Daboll era.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Final Picks, Predictions For All 7 Rounds | The 33rd Team
The 33rd Team's scouting department led by T.J. McCreight offer their perspective on the 10 players the Giants will pick this week.
25. N.Y. Giants Jordan Addison, WR, USC
57. N.Y. Giants: Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan
89. N.Y. Giants: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
128. N.Y. Giants: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
160. N.Y. Giants: Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse
172. N.Y. Giants (compensatory): Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion
209. NY Giants (from Kansas City): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
240. NY Giants (from Baltimore): Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
243. NY Giants: Jordan Wright, Edge, Kentucky
254. NY Giants (compensatory): Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina
Ten bold predictions for NFL Draft: Hendon Hooker makes surprising leap | FOX Sports
One prediction from FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano could be good news for the Giants sitting at 25: Of the four receivers generally thought to be the best in this class, only two will go in the first round
So while everyone seems to think there are at least four first-round-worthy receivers this year — Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College's Zay Flowers, TCU's Quentin Johnston, and USC's Jordan Addison — only two of them will go in Round 1. And it's not just that teams will see good value in receiver later in the draft. It's also because there are other receivers that some teams love.
