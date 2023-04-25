NFL Draft rumors: Could Joey Porter Jr. fall to Giants?

Here a few 2023 NFL Draft rumors that might impact the New York Giants.

Cornerback shuffle?

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that “Deonte Banks is the hot name at the position right now and looks as though he’s going to be selected earlier than most believe. I’m told there is a real possibility Banks could surpass Joey Porter Jr. and end up as the third cornerback off the board.”

If true, that could impact the players available to the Giants at No. 25.

Wide receiver stuff

Todd McShay of ESPN believes wide receivers Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston will all come off the board between picks 20-31. McShay added that he doesn’t believe Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss gets out of the top 50.

The ESPN Draft Predictor believes the Giants have no shot at wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba if they stay at No. 25. The Predictor believes there chances at the other three are also iffy:

The New York Giants will have fewer choices if they want a receiver at No. 25. Flowers is more likely to be gone by then, with an approximately 35% shot he’s available. Addison is a 50/50 coin flip to be on the board, and Johnston has roughly a 60% shot to be there.

First-round surprises?

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network lists six players — offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Matthew Bergeron, linebacker Trenton Simpson, cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes and DJ Turner, and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee as players who might sneak into the back end of Round 1.

At various times, we have talked about all four of those defensive players as possibilities for the Giants.