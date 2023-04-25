Giants news, 4/25: A’Shawn Robinson, Michael Mayer, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Both Peter King of NBC and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, two of the best-connected NFL writers in the business, on Monday connected Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer to the New York Giants at No. 25.

From King:

Interesting thing about Mayer is the book on him: He caught at least one pass in every one of his 36 games at Notre Dame, is the all-time leading tight end in receptions in the rich tradition of Irish football, might be a better blocker than pass-catcher, and missed just one game (groin strain) due to injury in three years. Daniel Jones could use a security blanket in the short and intermediate areas, and Waller and Mayer would give him two.

From Breer:

There’s a strong consensus built that the Giants are zeroing in on receivers at No. 25...GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are very aware that the roster still has a ways to go, so it’s not yet time to press needs. [With] a strong tight end class and weaker receiver group, it’s certainly plausible the Giants could look at taking someone like Mayer to pair with Darren Waller for Daniel Jones.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum added his voice to that group on Monday evening.

18. New York Giants.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who totaled 1,650 scrimmage yards last season, is the featured player. Daniel Jones has found a home as a mobile quarterback and Darius Slayton emerged as a key receiver in 2022. Offseason additions Darren Waller and Parris Campbell bolster a supporting cast that is hopeful for Isaiah Hodgins and/or Wan’Dale Robinson to become reliable contributors.

After having a comeback type of season last year in which he put to rest any questions about his string of injuries (including a torn ACL) that affected him for the two seasons prior, Barkley believes that he can be even better than the version who last year notched career-highs in rushing yardage (1,312) and carries (295). “There’s still a version of 26 that a lot of people haven’t seen,” Barkley said.

New York Giants: Cornerback.

Wide receiver could be listed as the Giants’ biggest need, but they have a handful of pass catchers who can produce — they just don’t have that big-bodied receiver on the line of scrimmage. Instead, cornerback feels like the biggest deficiency they could upgrade.

The Giants are slated to pick 25th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday and it’s not the place to be if you’re looking for the next great player. None of the busts inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame belong to a player picked 25th overall, but plenty of busts have been taken with that selection.

This isn’t a mock draft as much as it’s an ideal draft, though I adhered to Dane Brugler’s big board to keep the targets realistic. So here’s how I’d aim to run the Giants’ draft:

First round: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Second round: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Third round: Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Fourth round: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Fifth round: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion; Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Sixth round: Andre Carter, Edge, Army

Seventh round: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA; Caleb Murphy, Edge, Ferris State; Derius Davis, WR, TCU

SNY.tv's Connor Hughes takes a crack, with his draft class include taking two defensive backs early.

Round 1, Pick No. 25: USC WR Jordan Addison

Round 2, Pick No. 57: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Round 3, Pick 89: Boise State S JL Skinner

Round 4, Pick No. 128: Mississippi RB Zach Evans

Round 5, Pick No. 160: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

Round 5, Pick. No. 172: Penn State C Juice Scruggs

Round 6, Pick No. 209: UCLA G Jon Gaines

Round 7, Pick No. 240: Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell

Round 7, Pick No. 243: TCU QB Max Duggan

Round 7, Pick No. 254: North Carolina State LB Isaiah Moore

1st Round Pick 20, USC WR Jordan Addison (Projected Trade With Seattle Seahawks)

The Giants badly need to add juice to their receiver room. Whether they have too many slot-receiver types is a fair question to ask if the 173-pound Addison is the pick. He’s also not really a burner, but his elite route-running skills are what set him apart. It was pretty obvious late in the season how limited New York's offense was because of the receivers' difficulties separating.

