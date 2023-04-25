Giants news, 4/25: A’Shawn Robinson, Michael Mayer, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Peter King, Albert Breer connect TE Michael Mayer to Giants at No. 25 | Big Blue View
Both Peter King of NBC and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, two of the best-connected NFL writers in the business, on Monday connected Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer to the New York Giants at No. 25.
From King:
Interesting thing about Mayer is the book on him: He caught at least one pass in every one of his 36 games at Notre Dame, is the all-time leading tight end in receptions in the rich tradition of Irish football, might be a better blocker than pass-catcher, and missed just one game (groin strain) due to injury in three years. Daniel Jones could use a security blanket in the short and intermediate areas, and Waller and Mayer would give him two.
From Breer:
There’s a strong consensus built that the Giants are zeroing in on receivers at No. 25...GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are very aware that the roster still has a ways to go, so it’s not yet time to press needs. [With] a strong tight end class and weaker receiver group, it’s certainly plausible the Giants could look at taking someone like Mayer to pair with Darren Waller for Daniel Jones.
Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum added his voice to that group on Monday evening.
More from Big Blue View
- New York Giants sign DT A’Shawn Robinson
- Saquon Barkley comments on contract standoff with Giants
- NFL mock draft: BBV’s Nick Falato projects Round 1
- 2023 NFL Draft: Giants could select one of these outliers at No. 25
- Giants one of four teams at workout by Syracuse RB Sean Tucker
Other Giant observations
Ranking Every Team’s Offensive Core Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report
18. New York Giants.
Running back Saquon Barkley, who totaled 1,650 scrimmage yards last season, is the featured player. Daniel Jones has found a home as a mobile quarterback and Darius Slayton emerged as a key receiver in 2022. Offseason additions Darren Waller and Parris Campbell bolster a supporting cast that is hopeful for Isaiah Hodgins and/or Wan’Dale Robinson to become reliable contributors.
Saquon Barkley: There's Still a Version of 26 People Haven't Seen | Sports Illustrated
After having a comeback type of season last year in which he put to rest any questions about his string of injuries (including a torn ACL) that affected him for the two seasons prior, Barkley believes that he can be even better than the version who last year notched career-highs in rushing yardage (1,312) and carries (295).
“There’s still a version of 26 that a lot of people haven’t seen,” Barkley said.
2023 NFL Draft: Every team’s biggest need ahead of the first round | PFF
New York Giants: Cornerback.
Wide receiver could be listed as the Giants’ biggest need, but they have a handful of pass catchers who can produce — they just don’t have that big-bodied receiver on the line of scrimmage. Instead, cornerback feels like the biggest deficiency they could upgrade.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants have 25th pick | What does history tell us about that selection? | NJ.com
The Giants are slated to pick 25th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday and it’s not the place to be if you’re looking for the next great player. None of the busts inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame belong to a player picked 25th overall, but plenty of busts have been taken with that selection.
Duggan: What the Giants’ ideal NFL Draft would look like | The Athletic
This isn’t a mock draft as much as it’s an ideal draft, though I adhered to Dane Brugler’s big board to keep the targets realistic. So here’s how I’d aim to run the Giants’ draft:
First round: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Second round: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
Third round: Tank Dell, WR, Houston
Fourth round: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Fifth round: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion; Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
Sixth round: Andre Carter, Edge, Army
Seventh round: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA; Caleb Murphy, Edge, Ferris State; Derius Davis, WR, TCU
Giants 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Big Blue target a top receiver? | SNY.tv
SNY.tv's Connor Hughes takes a crack, with his draft class include taking two defensive backs early.
Round 1, Pick No. 25: USC WR Jordan Addison
Round 2, Pick No. 57: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
Round 3, Pick 89: Boise State S JL Skinner
Round 4, Pick No. 128: Mississippi RB Zach Evans
Round 5, Pick No. 160: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson
Round 5, Pick. No. 172: Penn State C Juice Scruggs
Round 6, Pick No. 209: UCLA G Jon Gaines
Round 7, Pick No. 240: Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell
Round 7, Pick No. 243: TCU QB Max Duggan
Round 7, Pick No. 254: North Carolina State LB Isaiah Moore
Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders trade up for C.J. Stroud | NFL.com
1st Round Pick 20, USC WR Jordan Addison (Projected Trade With Seattle Seahawks)
The Giants badly need to add juice to their receiver room. Whether they have too many slot-receiver types is a fair question to ask if the 173-pound Addison is the pick. He’s also not really a burner, but his elite route-running skills are what set him apart. It was pretty obvious late in the season how limited New York's offense was because of the receivers' difficulties separating.
Around the league
Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets | ProFootballTalk
2023 NFL Draft: Investigating the value of draft picks (revisited) | PFF
NFL GM: 2023 NFL Draft Class ‘Sucks’ | Bleacher Report
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: ‘Money is nice, championships are better’ | NFL.com
Bijan Robinson could make Eagles’ offense even scarier | FOX Sports
Dak Prescott explains including Ezekiel Elliott in throwing sessions this offseason | CBSSports.com
Commanders sale: Canadian billionaire says he’s ‘still in the hunt’ | CBSSports.com
GM Ran Carthon says Titans have not received trade calls for RB Derrick Henry | NFL.com
Jets fill need, re-sign starting center Connor McGovern | ESPN.com
Allen Robinson: If you're a fork, you don't want to be used as a spoon | ProFootballTalk
Bold Predictions for 2023 NFL Draft from Bleacher Report Staff | Bleacher Report
Teams are making sure players know what’s prohibited by gambling policy | ProFootballTalk
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...