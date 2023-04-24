Giants one of four teams at workout by Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

The New York Giants, who could be in the market for a running in the middle to late portions of the 2023 NFL Draft, were one of four teams in attendance Monday at a workout held by former Syracuse running back Sean Tucker.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Giants, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals attended the workout.

Tucker is third all time in Syracuse history in rushing yards (3,182) and holds the single season record for his 1,496 yard performance in 2021. He was not able to participate in the NFL Combine due to a medical exclusion.

Tucker, though, was recently cleared. Pauline said Tucker did not run a 40-yard dash during Monday’s workout.

In his prospect profile, BBV’s Chris Pflum wrote this about Tucker:

“Sean Tucker projects as a starting running back at the NFL level – or at least a primary back in an active rotation.

“He has a very well-rounded skill set and can do pretty much everything a modern offense requires from a runner. He is consistent enough to keep an offense on schedule, has the vision, agility, and explosiveness to be a big-play threat, and can be a legitimate weapon in the passing game.”

Tucker has a fourth-round grade on the Big Blue View Big Board.