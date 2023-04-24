Saquon Barkley comments on contract standoff with Giants

Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke out last week about the Saquon Barkley contract situation. Now, the star running back weighed in on his current predicament.

“Where do I stand with the Giants right now? It’s like what someone said the other day … it’s still April,” Barkley commented, speaking to Keith Groller of the Allentown Morning Call.

Schoen said that he and Barkley have not spoken in over three weeks and directed all further questions about his running back’s plans to Barkley himself. Saquon’s response was similar.

“I haven’t had conversations with Joe too much,” Barkley said. “So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens. There are things I can’t really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion.”

Brian Daboll said that he was not overly concerned about Barkley’s absence from the start of the voluntary offseason program. Barkley echoed that he does not think anyone on the team is worried about his preparation.

“Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don’t think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work ethic and my teammates aren’t worried about how I’m preparing,” Barkley said.

As Ed Valentine has repeatedly stated, it is more likely than not that some sort of deal with Barkley is reached. The comments above do not sound like a player preparing to Le’Veon Bell a season.

However, there really is no rush for the Giants. Schoen has bigger fish to fry, such as the draft, working out Lawrence’s extension, and figuring out Leonard Williams’ contract. It will likely be a while before any resolution comes between the Giants and their former No. 2 overall pick.