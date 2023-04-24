Giants news, 4/24: All about the NFL Draft, all the time

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Ed’s final 7-round NYG mock draft: Two versions — with and without trades
- Matt Miller’s 7-round ‘insider’ mock draft: A familiar name in Round 1 for New York Giants
- Putting different draft philosophies to the test
- Reuter’s 7-round mock draft: Who do the Giants get?
- Big Blue View mailbag: Feeling a draft
Other Giant observations
Giants’ Saquon Barkley speaks about his contract situation - nj.com
“I haven’t had conversations with Joe too much,” Barkley said. “So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens. There are things I can’t really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion.”
Zay Flowers, Brian Branch and 8 other NFL Draft prospects our experts love - The Athletic
Could Giants trade for Buccaneers’ Devin White during 2023 NFL Draft? - nj.com
What Giants, Jets might do at safety in 2023 NFL Draft
Five-year NFL Draft analysis: Ravens are No. 1 as Giants, Jets both rise
Giants
NFL draft 2023 hysteria means rumors, misinformation ramp up, too
Duggan: Giants haven’t been infected with the ‘Disease of Me’ — at least not yet - The Athletic
What Jets, Giants might do at cornerback in 2023 NFL Draft
