2023 Big Blue View NFL Draft Big Board: How we rank the players

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. A week from now we will know who the newest New York Giants will be, and get a much better idea of what the Giants will look like at the start of the 2023 season. To prepare for the upcoming draft, Nick Falato and I huddled up to build the official Big Blue View Big Board.

As usual, we use a 2-axis big board that groups prospects by position group and “neighborhood”. We also tried to group players on where we would roughly value them, not necessarily on where we feel they should — or will — be drafted.

Offensive big board

Defensive big board

Notes