New York Giants sign DT A’Shawn Robinson

Veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, considered to be a quality run-stopper, is signing with the New York Giants.

The Giants had Robinson in for a free-agent visit several weeks ago. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Robinson’s deal is for one year and is worth up to $8 million. Ralph Vacchiano is reporting that the deal will pay Robinson about $4 million, plus the aforementioned incentives.

A seven-year veteran, Robinson was No. 40 on The Athletic’s top 150 NFL free agents list entering the offseason.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic says:

Robinson is one of the best run defenders in the NFL not named Aaron Donald. His 38 tackles on designed rush plays through Week 11 were tied for fourth-best among defensive linemen … with Donald. Robinson tore his meniscus in Week 11 and missed the rest of the season but is on track for a fully healthy offseason.

Robinson, 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, turns 28 on Tuesday. He was a second-round selection by the Detroit Lions in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Lions, and was with the Los Angeles Rams for the last three. Robinson has played 93 regular season games with 61 starts.

Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in 2022, appearing in only 10 games.

Here are more details on how this came about:

The foundation of this deal was laid a month ago, when A’Shawn Robinson had what was described to me as an “all-time” visit w/the #Giants.



Both sides wanted to make this happen, and after a month of staying in talks, GM Joe Schoen got it done. 1-year deal as @RapSheet reported. https://t.co/ZnmtKWhFqM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2023

Giants general manager Joe Schoen committed at the beginning of the offseason to improving the team’s run defense and the depth on the defensive line. The Giants were 31st in the NFL last season, allowing 5.3 yards per rushing attempt. Earlier in free agency the Giants added veteran defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Signing Robinson this close to the draft might lessen the Giants’ inclination to select a defensive lineman early in the 2023 NFL Draft.