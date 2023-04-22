Giants news, 4/22: Mike Garafolo, Saquon Barkley, Joe Schoen, Bill Parcells, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo talked about the negotiations between the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley,

Garafolo says Barkley-Giants could go down to the mid-July deadline, and he says Giants fans should not be alarmed by that. He believes the Giants’ have been fair with Barkley and that $12 million or so is a “fair deal” for the running back.

Other subjects broached on the podcast are Joe Schoen , Daniel Jones, Hendon Hooker and the trade market for the Giants. The podcast can be found by clicking here.

When asked about using a late-round pick on a quarterback during his Thursday meeting with the media, Schoen did not seem overly excited about the idea.

“I would just say right now, we are happy with Tyrod (Taylor),” Schoen said. “Tyrod is the backup. I think we are in good shape right there...We’ll continue to look whether it’s a veteran free agent or somebody in the draft or post-draft, whoever it may be,”

FOX’s Joe Klatt weighs in on the Jones contract clubhouse melodrama

The Record’s Art Stapleton writes that “there’s a feeling on social media that the Giants have a lot of duplication on offense, and at receiver specifically with prototypical slots of similar sizes. That’s not as big of a deal as some might think, Schoen said, because in this offense, the players’ skill sets dictate value, and not necessarily traditional roles.”

“Yeah, it’s actually something that coach [Bill] Parcells told me a long time ago,’’ Schoen said Thursday. “He told me, ‘Coaches come and go. You need to draft good football players.’ Yeah, you don’t want to get too pigeonholed into scheme-specific, because then if Wink gets a head job a year from now and you bring somebody else in that runs a totally different defense, you have a scheme-specific player. “Part of our job is to balance that. Like, does this guy add value? Like, he’s only going to fit this one scheme. And yeah, Wink’s got a really good chance to get a head-coaching job. If he moves on and we change things up, then yeah, you definitely have to balance that and be aware of that.’’

Arizona Cardinals receive: CB Aaron Robinson, 2023 third-round pick (No. 89 overall) New York Giants receive: WR DeAndre Hopkins Hopkins can handle a high volume of targets in an aerial attack that finished 26th in yards last season, which may help Jones post career numbers as a passer. The Giants signal-caller hasn't topped his 24 passing touchdown total from his 2019 rookie campaign.

This year, the Giants spent the pre-draft circuit traveling the country and doing dinners with the top receivers, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, much like last year with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. All four of the projected top receivers—Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison and TCU’s Quentin Johnston—dined with multiple individuals from the organization throughout this process. Schoen and Daboll were known to be at the dinners for Njigba-Smith and Johnston.

With all the top receivers gone, the ideal situation for the Giants is ro pivot to an elite defender.

Alabama’s Brian Branch, a do-it-all defensive back, could live in the slot, where he played most of his snaps in college, per PFF, or play in any safety alignment. Branch is one of those players who has everything you’d like to see on film but could fall during the draft because he plays a devalued position and had marginal athletic testing numbers in the predraft process.

25. New York Giants: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

The most important thing in this league is protecting the quarterback. Schmitz is a dominant interior blocker who'll help keep Daniel Jones upright and pave the way for Saquon Barkley in the run game.

